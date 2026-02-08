Stanley Tucci's Favorite Restaurants In New York City

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stanley Tucci is not only a scene-stealing actor known for hit movies like "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Hunger Games," but he's also a famous foodie. The star grew up in an Italian-American family, so food has been important to him since childhood. "Everything is centered around food. It was what you talked about before you ate," he told NPR in 2024. "It was what you talked about while you were eating. And it was what you talked about after you ate."

Along with acting in food-centric movies like "Julie & Julia" and "Big Night," Tucci has starred in two nonfiction food and travel series – "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," which aired on CNN from 2021 to 2022, and "Tucci in Italy," which premiered on National Geographic in 2025 and featured the absolute best pasta places Tucci ate at in Rome. He's also the author of two cookbooks — "The Tucci Cookbook" and "The Tucci Table: Cooking with Family and Friends" — and two food memoirs, "My Life Through Food" and "What I Ate in a Year." To put it succinctly, the man knows food!

Although he currently lives in London, the actor previously lived in New York City. But despite his NYC ties, the Big Apple is not one of Stanley Tucci's three favorite food cities in the world, though there are still places in the metropolis that he recommends. We combed through various interviews and social media posts to find five of Stanley Tucci's favorite NYC restaurants.