Between Springfield And Little Rock Is An Arkansas Ozark Mountain City With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Fun

Venturing through the vast Ozark Mountains, which cover approximately 45,000 square miles of land across five states, is a bucket-list journey for many travelers. Arkansas, nicknamed The Natural State, is home to the Ozarks' second-largest portion and contains the highest peaks, the Boston Mountains. You'll find plenty of outdoor adventure opportunities in the region, along with appealing cities that exude mountain character, such as unique and funky Eureka Springs, bursting with creativity and boutiques, and the world's "folk music capital," Mountain View. And then there is Harrison, a city that features a delightful downtown and easy access to the Ozarks' outdoor playground.

You'll find Harrison in the north central part of Arkansas, located about 80 miles south of Springfield, Missouri, and 140 miles north of the capital of Little Rock on U.S. Highway 65. It's also accessed via Arkansas Scenic Highway 7, which runs 60 miles through the Ozark region. Harrison, founded in 1869, was named for engineer and Civil War Colonel Marcus Harrison and once served as a railroad stop on the Missouri & North Arkansas Railroad line. It's also known for a 1921 bank shooting that ended the career of notorious bank and train robber Henry Starr.

Downtown features a walkable town square and historic district intermingled with distinctive shops, a central town lake, and restaurants and cafes. The 20th-century brick buildings anchor the quaint scene, set amid the beautiful backdrop of the Ozarks, a natural wonderland.