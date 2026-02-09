Between Springfield And Little Rock Is An Arkansas Ozark Mountain City With A Charming Downtown And Outdoor Fun
Venturing through the vast Ozark Mountains, which cover approximately 45,000 square miles of land across five states, is a bucket-list journey for many travelers. Arkansas, nicknamed The Natural State, is home to the Ozarks' second-largest portion and contains the highest peaks, the Boston Mountains. You'll find plenty of outdoor adventure opportunities in the region, along with appealing cities that exude mountain character, such as unique and funky Eureka Springs, bursting with creativity and boutiques, and the world's "folk music capital," Mountain View. And then there is Harrison, a city that features a delightful downtown and easy access to the Ozarks' outdoor playground.
You'll find Harrison in the north central part of Arkansas, located about 80 miles south of Springfield, Missouri, and 140 miles north of the capital of Little Rock on U.S. Highway 65. It's also accessed via Arkansas Scenic Highway 7, which runs 60 miles through the Ozark region. Harrison, founded in 1869, was named for engineer and Civil War Colonel Marcus Harrison and once served as a railroad stop on the Missouri & North Arkansas Railroad line. It's also known for a 1921 bank shooting that ended the career of notorious bank and train robber Henry Starr.
Downtown features a walkable town square and historic district intermingled with distinctive shops, a central town lake, and restaurants and cafes. The 20th-century brick buildings anchor the quaint scene, set amid the beautiful backdrop of the Ozarks, a natural wonderland.
Discover Harrison's charming downtown and historic district
Wandering through downtown starts at its heart: the Harrison Courthouse Square Historic District, which houses 64 significant sites. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, centered around the 1909 Boone County Courthouse and the county jail. You can embark on a self-guided Historic Harrison Walking Tour with a brochure provided by the Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau and other locations, per the Explore Harrison website.
Among the stops is the Boone County Heritage Museum, a must-see to learn about the city's Civil War, railroad, and town history. Hours vary seasonally, and there is a small suggested donation amount per adult for admission. You can also view the 1929 Hotel Seville, with Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, which also doubles as a downtown overnight stay option that's rated excellent (8.6 out of 10) on Travelocity.
For shopping on the Historic Square, head to Rag and Bone Emporium to hunt for antiques and other unique items. It has a 4.6 rating on Google, where reviewers praise its vast selection, friendly staff, and reasonable prices, with one reviewer saying, "This store is a treasure." When it's time to refuel, the 1915 Cafe & Bakery is nearby for grabbing a coffee, breakfast, or lunch. Jamie's Local Flavor is known for serving regional cuisine all day long, and is 3 miles outside the historic district. But it's worth the trek: Tripadvisor ranks it the number one restaurant in Harrison, and reviewers praise meal quality and service, with one writing, "Do not miss eating at this restaurant. This place is fantastic!"
Explore the great outdoors in and around Harrison, Arkansas
To engage in some outdoor fun, you don't have to stray far. Harrison Lake, formed by Crooked Creek, is just a 10-minute walk from the downtown historic district and popular for bass fishing. There is a 7.5-mile hiking and biking trail along the lake, including the easy, 3-mile paved Lake Harrison Trail. Spend the night under the stars at the 12-acre Shady Oaks Campground and RV Park, which offers RV sites with hook-ups, tent sites, and camping cabins, less than 15 minutes from downtown.
Beyond that, Harrison is known as a gateway to the Buffalo National River, a 135-mile waterway, known for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, and shore-side activities such as hiking, horseback riding, and wildlife watching. There's a main visitor center for the river, located about 35 miles southeast of downtown, where you can begin your activities. You can also access Ozark-St. Francis National Forest, spanning 1.2 million acres, where tours of the Blanchard Springs Caverns are a highlight — along with hiking, biking, and scenic drives. The caverns and forest are approximately 70 miles from Harrison.
When planning your trip, although the city is home to the Boone County Regional Airport, there are limited flight options, so utilizing Springfield-Branson National Airport, 85 miles away, is the better travel hub. Then you'll need a car for optimal touring. The best seasons to visit are spring and fall, especially since the Ozarks are considered one of America's top five destinations for fall foliage, thriving through November. The summer season is prone to extreme temperatures, and during winter, cold and snow are likely, making outdoor enjoyment more challenging.