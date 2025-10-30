America's Top 5 Destinations Where Fall Foliage Is Still Thriving Through November, According To The Internet

With Halloween rapidly approaching — and November right behind it — we're officially deep in the heart of autumn. By now, most Americans are fully immersed in pumpkin spice latte season, relishing "sweater weather," and checking off that bucket list of fall activities — leaf peeping included. While peak autumn foliage around the U.S. typically runs from mid-September through early November, some regions are late to the party, or known for lingering on before winter fully sets in.

Depending on the year's rainfall, sunlight, moisture, and other weather and regional factors, the timing of the season can shift slightly each year. Elevation also plays a role: The higher the elevation, the sooner it's likely to peak, whereas valleys will likely peak later in the season, making low-lying regions better for late October and early November leaf peeping. Peak vibrancy only lasts about a week to 10 days, and according to the "Old Farmer's Almanac," it varies depending on wind, temperature, and rain. You can't always count on seeing golds and reds in the maples of Massachusetts on November 1, for example — but you might still find them blazing across the Southwest.

This year, things are looking good for late fall colors across the American South and West, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac 2025 Fall Foliage Guide. We also perused reviews and resources across the internet, like local leaf reporting, to determine our top 5. If you haven't yet had the chance to crunch some leaves and catch the colors, you're in luck. Pack your bags with your cutest fall outfits — if you need inspiration, try these 5 affordable Amazon fall essentials to upgrade your getaway — then hit the leafy highway for some prime fall foliage destinations.