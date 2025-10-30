America's Top 5 Destinations Where Fall Foliage Is Still Thriving Through November, According To The Internet
With Halloween rapidly approaching — and November right behind it — we're officially deep in the heart of autumn. By now, most Americans are fully immersed in pumpkin spice latte season, relishing "sweater weather," and checking off that bucket list of fall activities — leaf peeping included. While peak autumn foliage around the U.S. typically runs from mid-September through early November, some regions are late to the party, or known for lingering on before winter fully sets in.
Depending on the year's rainfall, sunlight, moisture, and other weather and regional factors, the timing of the season can shift slightly each year. Elevation also plays a role: The higher the elevation, the sooner it's likely to peak, whereas valleys will likely peak later in the season, making low-lying regions better for late October and early November leaf peeping. Peak vibrancy only lasts about a week to 10 days, and according to the "Old Farmer's Almanac," it varies depending on wind, temperature, and rain. You can't always count on seeing golds and reds in the maples of Massachusetts on November 1, for example — but you might still find them blazing across the Southwest.
This year, things are looking good for late fall colors across the American South and West, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac 2025 Fall Foliage Guide. We also perused reviews and resources across the internet, like local leaf reporting, to determine our top 5. If you haven't yet had the chance to crunch some leaves and catch the colors, you're in luck. Pack your bags with your cutest fall outfits — if you need inspiration, try these 5 affordable Amazon fall essentials to upgrade your getaway — then hit the leafy highway for some prime fall foliage destinations.
The Ozarks — Arkansas and Missouri
Predominantly spread across Missouri and Arkansas, the Ozarks are one of the top U.S. destinations to see fall foliage. Unlike some spots, though, the national foliage forecasts show warmer and drier regions — like the South and Southern Plains — tend to peak late October through early to mid-November. Additionally, the Arkansas State Parks say the local leaves reach their most vivid hues in late October.
For some of the most picturesque views, cruise the Arkansas Scenic 7 Byway, which runs north to south along one of the prettiest routes in the country, including portions of the Ozarks. Alternatively, paddle your way down the Buffalo National River, where sheer rock walls topped in stunning colors line the way, then spend the night in a rustic cabin at the Buffalo Outdoor Center.
Another great place to peep leaves in the Ozarks is on the Missouri side, in Ha Ha Tonka State Park, home to one of Missouri's largest natural springs. The area features not only sweeping views of the Lake of the Ozarks — and opportunities to book a boat at discounted fall prices for a unique and leisurely view of the leaves on shore — but there's also a cool abandoned castle in the park that you can hike around.
Lost Maples State Natural Area — Texas
Located about two hours northwest of San Antonio, Texas, is Lost Maples State Natural Area, one of the Lone Star State's best-kept autumn secrets. The park's craggy limestone canyons and rolling hills are teeming with wildlife and birds, and burst with color each fall, thanks to a mix of oaks, sycamores, and Uvalde Bigtooth maples that cover 10 miles of trails. In addition to the foliage, Lost Maples offers scenic campsites, peaceful fishing spots (along with free fishing gear rentals!), and some of the darkest skies in Texas for excellent stargazing once the sun sets. It is the perfect place for a weekend getaway that feels far from city life.
This year, the park's color season promises a late arrival: weekly updates from the park staff indicate that as of late October, the maples remain green, and forecasters predict vibrancy closer to mid-November, ideal for those chasing the last bursts of fall across the South. Keep in mind that day-pass permits are required and tend to sell quickly in advance for weekends, so book ahead through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.
Congaree National Park — South Carolina
It may surprise you to learn that some of the East Coast's latest fall color spots include the Carolinas. While mountainous Asheville in Western North Carolina takes a lot of the autumnal spotlight — for several reasons — there's one significantly underrated gem for fall foliage in South Carolina. Congaree National Park is a tranquil and uncrowded preserve featuring some of the world's tallest tree canopies, a cathedral-like expanse of rare, old-growth hardwood forest. The area is magnificent in any season, but is particularly magnificent in autumn, as bald cypress, sweetgum, loblolly pines, red maples, dogwoods, and sourwoods blaze into crimson, gold, and orange, forming a vibrant, "tie-dye" ceiling over the forest floor.
The park's warmer climate means Congaree peaks later in the season than its flashier East Coast cousins, with late October or early November offering the most vivid colors. Park updates this year indicated that, as late as a week before Halloween, many trees were still green, with a few early bursts of red from maple trees. Congaree is also a wonderful destination for hikers and nature lovers. Its numerous trails are dog-friendly, winding past boardwalks over flooded forests and meandering creeks. The Boardwalk Loop Trail is an easy 2.4-mile hike showcasing the forest's canopy and the perfect way to see vibrant fall colors up close.
Note that as of writing, the U.S. federal government remains shut down, leaving many national parks understaffed and under-serviced. Some parks have closed certain entrances, and others have not been able to remove garbage and waste. If you visit a national park this fall, take your trash with you, be mindful of the rules and others, and do your best to leave the space better than you found it.
Amicalola Falls State Park & Vogel State Park — Georgia
Stay south for the late-season foliage, about 70 miles from Atlanta, and wander into Amicalola Falls State Park, a gorgeous and often underrated corner of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Its crown jewel is the 729-foot high waterfall that gives the area its name, which is the tallest in Georgia and stands out year-round for its spectacular cascade and its location at the unofficial start of the Appalachian Trail.
Hiking is abundant in this corner of the Chattahoochee National Forest, but autumn is truly the best time to visit. With the summer humidity gone, maples and tupelo trees blaze red, orange, and gold, framing the waterfall and rolling mountains in picture-perfect color. According to the "Old Farmer's Almanac," late October is when these leaves begin turning their best, with peak color often lingering through the first week of November.
Just 45 miles northwest, still within the Chattahoochee Forest, lies Vogel State Park, another prime destination for late-in-the-season leaves. Nestled at the foot of Blood Mountain, Vogel is one of the oldest state parks in Georgia and features its own waterfall — Trahlyta Falls — along with numerous trails for leaf peeping. Here, yellow hickories, Southern sugar maples, sugar maples, and sassafras create a vibrant autumn palette. Drive the scenic Wolf Pen Gap Road for easy access, or hike the 4-mile Bear Hair Gap Trail for some elevation and rewarding views.
Napa Valley — California
Trees on the West Coast and in the Pacific Northwest tend to peak slightly later in the fall than in the Midwest or Northeast, and Napa Valley in Central California is no exception. In fact, according to Visit Napa Valley, "The peak time for fall foliage happens in November, when the vineyards throughout Napa Valley display brilliant golden and crimson hues." The region's gradual seasonal transition — with warm days and cool nights — slows the leaf-turning process, giving Napa a later peak time than many other U.S. destinations. Typically, these brilliant shades even linger through Thanksgiving, making it a perfect escape for anyone who hasn't yet experienced autumn.
Beyond the colors, Napa Valley offers an immersive sensory experience. Rent a bike and cruise on the epic new Napa Valley Vine Trail that winds through the heart of the Valley, the perfect way to slow down your travel pace, breathe in the crisp autumn air, and work up an appetite for wine and culinary gems found throughout the region. As the leaves turn, you'll pass historic wineries, tasting rooms, and even spas and natural hot springs — offering a feast for all senses.
You can also drive along the Silverado Trail and Highway 29, where wineries like Black Stallion Vineyards, Darioush Winery, and the classic Beringer Vineyards offer spectacular colors and charming spaces. Or head to Bothe-Napa Valley State Park to explore acres of trails, or stay in romantic yurts, or for more intense hiking, try the Oat Hill Mine Trail in nearby Calistoga.
Our methodology
The "Old Farmer's Almanac" is North America's original reference book and its oldest continuously published periodical — and we drew on its 2025 Fall Foliage Map & Peak Fall Weather Guide as well as the Almanac's 2025 Fall Forecast to help guide our selections while also scouring articles and reviews across the internet for best insights on where the latest leaves are peaking in late October through November. Resources like Tripadvisor, AllTrails, and state park websites also helped us to triangulate the top 5 places for late-season leaf peeping this October and November.
Because fall foliage is closely tied to regional climate and weather patterns, many of the places where leaves have yet to peak are concentrated across the American South and Southwest. However, in narrowing the list to 5, we prioritized a geographically diverse mix of locations to give travelers across the U.S. a better chance of finding a spot nearby. We also emphasized destinations prized for scenic trails, striking natural landmarks, and an abundance of nearby things to do.
Since fall color depends heavily on weather and typically lasts only about a week to 10 days, we always recommend checking the latest local conditions before setting out. Many destinations even maintain their own real-time "leaf watch" websites, such as the South Carolina State Parks blog.