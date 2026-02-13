Philadelphia's Instagrammable Park Is A Vibrant Artistic Hub With Entertainment And Sightseeing

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is one of America's top travel destinations, and it's no wonder. Along with its rich history, Philadelphia is known for its public arts scene. And you can see one of its most famous sculptures at John F. Kennedy Plaza, better known as LOVE Park. The park's "LOVE" statue is one of Philadelphia's most-photographed spots and makes for a great Instagram post. This lively urban park has a rich history, and it's a popular spot to people-watch and catch street performances. It's also got some fun seasonal and cultural events, and it's near many of Philly's other highlights.

Fittingly, LOVE Park is in the heart of the City of Brother Love across from the Philadelphia City Hall and near Logan Square. It was originally built in the 1960s, and the LOVE statue, designed by Robert Indiana, first went up in 1976 for the U.S. Bicentennial. The sculpture was taken down in 1978; however, people were so outraged when it was removed that a wealthy Philadelphian bought the statue and returned it to the park. When the plaza underwent a major renovation in the late 2010s, the statue was refurbished and moved to its current location. Not everyone was a fan of the plaza's new design, which eliminated the elements that made it a famous place to skateboard, but the plaza and its iconic statue are still a beloved part of Philadelphia.

Along with the LOVE statue, the plaza has a large splash fountain, which kids (and kids at heart) love to play in, especially during summer. There's seating where you can lounge and watch the world go by, and from Wednesday to Saturday, you can find a rotating set of food trucks in the park for lunch.