The Colorful And Quiet California Island Marilyn Monroe Once Called Home
Fans of the late, great Marilyn Monroe know that Southern California is the place to be. It's there that you can take a Marilyn-themed tour of Hollywood, drive past the Beverly Hills home she shared with Joe DiMaggio, and sip cocktails by the pool at the Hollywood Roosevelt, a glamorous hotel allegedly haunted by the star. And if you want to unwind like the star of "Some Like It Hot," catch a ferry to Santa Catalina, the quiet and colorful island where a young Marilyn once lived.
Part of the Channel Islands archipelago, Santa Catalina (often referred to as "Catalina") is located 22 miles southwest of Los Angeles. With just two towns, including the breathtakingly beautiful village of Avalon, the Mediterranean-like island is known for its serene atmosphere, vibrantly painted houses, and gorgeous natural scenery, from palm tree-dotted hills and sweeping seascapes to hidden coves with clear blue water.
These days, it's a quick getaway from the mainland: it takes about an hour to get there by high-speed ferry or just fifteen minutes by helicopter. The trip would have taken longer in Marilyn's day, but as her biographers point out, the journey was well worth it: the Hollywood starlet's time on the idyllic island was likely among the happiest of her all-too-short life.
Follow Marilyn's footsteps on Catalina
The actress's first experiences on the island predate her fame. She traveled to Catalina in 1943 as Norma Jeane Mortensen, a teenage newlywed whose husband, James Dougherty, a member of the Merchant Marines, was stationed at a military base on the island during World War II. She only lived there for a year — the marriage dissolved in 1946 — and visitors can learn more about it while exploring the permanent exhibitions at the Catalina Island Museum for Art & History (open most days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., admission $12).
Located a block from the beach in Avalon, the island's main town, the museum is just a short walk from the ferry terminal — and a two-minute stroll from the bungalow that Marilyn and her then-husband reportedly rented at 310 Metropole Avenue. Heading back to the harbor, stop into Lloyd's of Avalon (open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.), a sweets shop where a teenage Marilyn held a part-time job. In business since 1941, the local institution is a classic place to sample saltwater taffy, fudge, caramel apples, and other treats that have hardly changed since the era when Norma Jeane worked behind the counter.
Continue strolling along the waterfront to the historic Catalina Casino, an Art Deco monument offering magnificent views over the town and the harbor. Opened in 1929, the Italianate landmark is a symbol of the island, and its grand ballroom was a favorite dancing spot for a young Marilyn. Travelers can step inside to admire the casino's hand-painted murals, an ornate theater with an original pipe organ, and, of course, the famous ballroom.
Plan a trip to Santa Catalina Island
Though Marilyn spent plenty of time dancing at the casino and working in a candy shop, her then-husband suggested that they both loved the island's natural beauty and colorful architecture most of all. "I have sweet memories of our time in Catalina," Dougherty wrote in his 2001 memoir, noting that the pair explored the entire island in their free time. "The homes dotted about were soft pastels. Everywhere we looked, we saw softly colored beauty. The flowers and water, the homes, the way people dressed, Catalina for us was a paradise." Follow their footsteps to Lover's Cove, the island's most romantic spot with an underwater garden and gorgeous sunset views.
Travelers can get to Avalon on a Catalina Express high-speed ferry from mainland ports in San Pedro, Long Beach, and Dana Point. Prices may vary according to the route and time of year, but expect to pay round-trip fares of $94 for adults and $75 for kids. Reservations are recommended, and you can make them online. Catalina Flyer runs a similar service to Avalon from Newport Beach ($94 round-trip). If money's no object and time is of the essence, Maverick Helicopters flies from Long Beach (a 15-minute trip) and Santa Monica Airport (25 minutes) at rates starting around $200 per person.