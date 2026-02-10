The Colorful And Quiet California Island Marilyn Monroe Once Called Home

Fans of the late, great Marilyn Monroe know that Southern California is the place to be. It's there that you can take a Marilyn-themed tour of Hollywood, drive past the Beverly Hills home she shared with Joe DiMaggio, and sip cocktails by the pool at the Hollywood Roosevelt, a glamorous hotel allegedly haunted by the star. And if you want to unwind like the star of "Some Like It Hot," catch a ferry to Santa Catalina, the quiet and colorful island where a young Marilyn once lived.

Part of the Channel Islands archipelago, Santa Catalina (often referred to as "Catalina") is located 22 miles southwest of Los Angeles. With just two towns, including the breathtakingly beautiful village of Avalon, the Mediterranean-like island is known for its serene atmosphere, vibrantly painted houses, and gorgeous natural scenery, from palm tree-dotted hills and sweeping seascapes to hidden coves with clear blue water.

These days, it's a quick getaway from the mainland: it takes about an hour to get there by high-speed ferry or just fifteen minutes by helicopter. The trip would have taken longer in Marilyn's day, but as her biographers point out, the journey was well worth it: the Hollywood starlet's time on the idyllic island was likely among the happiest of her all-too-short life.