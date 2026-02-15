Portland's 5 Hidden Gem Dive Bars With Old School '90s Oregon Vibes
As the iconic song from the TV series "Portlandia" goes: "The dream of the '90s is alive in Portland." And as a Rose City native (and 1990s baby), I wholeheartedly agree. From one of Oregon's last remaining video stores that hides a wonderland of props, Movie Madness, to the world's largest independent bookstore, Powell's City of Books, there are plenty of places in Portland that feel like they fell into a blissful sleep during the '90s and never woke up.
If you're looking for a place where you can sip your way back in time, the retro dive bar scene in Portland is seriously unmatched. Whether you're craving a long-time hole-in-the-wall covered in graffiti and filled with grungy charm, or a newly-opened, cult movie-themed watering hole with vintage VHS and vending machines packed with retro memorabilia, these five hidden gems are full-on throwbacks that feel like stepping through a time machine to the 1990s.
Yamhill Pub
Opened back in 1939, Yamhill Pub is one of the oldest dive bars in Portland, and it certainly shows. Operated by the same owner since 1994, it seems like not much has changed since then (unless you count additional graffiti as a difference). Tucked into a grimy white building in Downtown Portland, the unassuming bar is marked by a dilapidated green and white awning jutting out over the sidewalk, reading simply: Yamhill Pub. To the left of the front door, a small window covered in a collage of random stickers hides any view of the inside.
Stepping inside truly feels like time-traveling to a dive bar from the '90s. Yamhill Pub is the kind of place you could imagine Nirvana playing a gig before they were famous: dark, tiny, and grungy. From photos on Yelp, the walls are covered in what looks like decades of graffiti, neon beer signs glow over the full bar, and the impossibly dank bathroom (also heavily tagged) may as well have caution tape around it. The same can be said for the bar food, which is offered only because Oregon law requires it.
Crowned as the top seller of PBR in 2012 and 2016, it's safe to say that people go to Yamhill Pub for the cheap beer and the atmosphere. Among Yamhill's other retro '90s touches are a collection of VHS tapes, flashing pinball machines, and an old school jukebox playing rock music on blast. When it comes to Portland dive bars, Yamhill Pub is about as divey as they come. But that's truly part of its charm.
Mad Hanna
Nestled in Portland's Roseway neighborhood on Northeast Fremont Street, Mad Hanna describes itself as: "Your neighborhood living room." Boasting eclectic decor and an undeniably cozy atmosphere, nothing rings more true. Opened in 2012, the bar once operated as the Rovon Inn, so Mad Hanna never truly saw the 20th century. And yet, between the vintage arcade games, the collage of vinyls on the wall, the jukebox, and the stack of board games with classics like Monopoly and Scrabble, there's an unmistakable retro vibe that harkens back to the 1990s. Outside is just as inviting, with a covered patio boasting a fireplace, a ping-pong table, and a collection of outdoor tables surrounded by mismatched chairs and stools.
On the drink menu, you'll find everything from craft beers and cocktails with house-flavored spirits to pudding shots and Jell-O shots infused with Pop Rocks (very '90s). Meanwhile, the food offerings consist of favorites like grilled cheese sandwiches, vegetarian nachos, and mini corn dogs. As their website's FAQ page declares, Mad Hanna may be "the cleanest dive bar you'll ever be in," but as their sticker- and graffiti-covered bathroom suggests, it's still very much a dive with '90s vibes.
Cult Classics
What could be more '90s than a VHS bar with retro movie screenings and film-themed cocktails? Opened in 2025, Cult Classics may be the new kid on the block in Portland's dive bar scene, and yet it feels like a direct route to the '90s.
Tucked into Southeast Portland on Southeast Morrison Street, the shiny new hidden gem is a wonderland of neon-lit nostalgia, where a collection of hundreds of VHS tapes hang out with the liquor bottles behind the bar. Though '80s horror flicks are well-represented, you'll see plenty of '90s cult classics in the mix like "Showgirls" (1995), "Cry Baby" (1990), and "Airheads" (1994). A TV above the bar plays retro movies on a loop, with specially-curated flicks playing each Sunday at 9 p.m. for their Movie Massacre VHS screening series.
On the menu, you'll find nods to '90s films like the Wild at Heart mezcal paloma, named after David Lynch's surrealist 1990 classic, and cheap dive bar bites like nachos, french fries, and hot dogs all for just $6. Other old school touches include a corner photo booth, a retro payphone, shuffle board tables, and a vending machine dispensing 90s-themed goodie bags. While rewinding the time at Cult Classics, it's easy to see why it's one of those places that Portland locals hope Oregon tourists never discover.
Dots Cafe
During the '90s, Dots Cafe was the spot. Tucked into the Clinton neighborhood across from the Clinton Street Theater, the locally-loved watering hole was a go-to for '90s musicians like the late and great Elliott Smith and R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck back in the day, serving quirky dive bar vibes alongside cheap drinks and delicious bites.
Despite changing ownership in 2012, Dots hasn't changed much since its glory days. Inside, you'll find an array of old-school touches, including velvet paintings, ornate wallpaper, glowing pinball machines, red vinyl-covered booths, and retro posters adorning the walls. Meanwhile, a curtained photo booth sits in the corner waiting to capture memories on little photo strips.
When it comes to the food menu, there's a lot at Dots, from classic cheese fries (a staple that's recalled fondly by Dots regulars) to signature burgers. Since Portland is the best city for vegans and vegetarians, there's a ton of vegan-friendly items on the menu as well, including faux-meat burgers with spicy tofu sauce and vegan grilled cheese. For drinks, the prices are low, and the options are plentiful, boasting local brews on tap, canned classics, cocktails, and fun-flavored slushies. There is also an extensive non-alcoholic menu with mocktails named after '90s pop culture gems (I'll take a Laura Palmer, please).
Kelly's Olympian
If you're looking for '90s biker bar vibes, look no further than Kelly's Olympian. Opened in 1902, it's the third-oldest continually operating bar in Portland, and has been a downtown haunt for decades. Stepping inside, the warm glow of retro neon-lit signs awaits you, displaying logos from old gas stations and classic beers. Other quirky old school gems include vintage gas pumps, tin garage signs, pinball machines, and a photo booth dispensing silly snapshots. However, the bar's most unique feature is the collection of motorcycles suspended above the bar.
Behind the bar, an eclectic mix of taps pours everything from Coors Light to Oregon craft brews. If you're in a cocktail mood, you can order signature drinks like the tequila-based 1902 or an Apple Cider Mule made with the Pacific Northwest-crafted Timberline vodka. For food, you'll find the usual line-up of dive bar bites, including crispy mozzarella sticks, cheese-smothered nachos, and hearty burgers served with fries or tater tots.
If you're hungry for more entertainment, you can head next door to the attached live music venue, where you can catch local acts rocking the stage on the weekends, as well as comedy shows, drag performances, game nights, and more. From its grungy decor to its small-stage rock shows, Kelly's Olympian is a time capsule of old school kitsch, and the perfect spot to sip back in time to the '90s.