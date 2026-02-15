Portland's 5 Hidden Gem Dive Bars With Old School '90s Oregon Vibes

Opened back in 1939, Yamhill Pub is one of the oldest dive bars in Portland, and it certainly shows. Operated by the same owner since 1994, it seems like not much has changed since then (unless you count additional graffiti as a difference). Tucked into a grimy white building in Downtown Portland, the unassuming bar is marked by a dilapidated green and white awning jutting out over the sidewalk, reading simply: Yamhill Pub. To the left of the front door, a small window covered in a collage of random stickers hides any view of the inside.

Stepping inside truly feels like time-traveling to a dive bar from the '90s. Yamhill Pub is the kind of place you could imagine Nirvana playing a gig before they were famous: dark, tiny, and grungy. From photos on Yelp, the walls are covered in what looks like decades of graffiti, neon beer signs glow over the full bar, and the impossibly dank bathroom (also heavily tagged) may as well have caution tape around it. The same can be said for the bar food, which is offered only because Oregon law requires it.

Crowned as the top seller of PBR in 2012 and 2016, it's safe to say that people go to Yamhill Pub for the cheap beer and the atmosphere. Among Yamhill's other retro '90s touches are a collection of VHS tapes, flashing pinball machines, and an old school jukebox playing rock music on blast. When it comes to Portland dive bars, Yamhill Pub is about as divey as they come. But that's truly part of its charm.