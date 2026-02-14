5 Romantic Restaurants In Sacramento For A Couple's Dinner That Won't Break The Bank

Diverse and distinguished are a couple of words that can be used to describe Sacramento's food scene. This destination is a culinary hotspot with eateries making use of locally sourced ingredients. But in addition to being recognized as the country's "Farm-to-Fork-Capital," Sacramento is also the "Caviar Capital of America." Plus, a number of Sacramento establishments have earned Michelin stars — the telltale sign of an upscale foodie destination. This is all to say that dining out in Sacramento can, unfortunately, come with a hefty price tag. Still, this doesn't necessarily mean you can't have a memorable date night without doing serious damage to your wallet.

Affordability can be hard to come by in this day and age. However, by sorting through reviews and rankings from Yelp and Google, we've identified five romantic restaurants for a couple's dinner in Sacramento that won't break the bank (note that additional information on our research can be found at the bottom of this article).

These selected establishments showcase the variety of cuisines you can dine on in Sacramento, all for less than $50 per person. Not to mention that they are known among past patrons for their intimate ambiance. In other words, they are ideal for a cost-effective evening out on the town with that special someone.