5 Romantic Restaurants In Sacramento For A Couple's Dinner That Won't Break The Bank
Diverse and distinguished are a couple of words that can be used to describe Sacramento's food scene. This destination is a culinary hotspot with eateries making use of locally sourced ingredients. But in addition to being recognized as the country's "Farm-to-Fork-Capital," Sacramento is also the "Caviar Capital of America." Plus, a number of Sacramento establishments have earned Michelin stars — the telltale sign of an upscale foodie destination. This is all to say that dining out in Sacramento can, unfortunately, come with a hefty price tag. Still, this doesn't necessarily mean you can't have a memorable date night without doing serious damage to your wallet.
Affordability can be hard to come by in this day and age. However, by sorting through reviews and rankings from Yelp and Google, we've identified five romantic restaurants for a couple's dinner in Sacramento that won't break the bank (note that additional information on our research can be found at the bottom of this article).
These selected establishments showcase the variety of cuisines you can dine on in Sacramento, all for less than $50 per person. Not to mention that they are known among past patrons for their intimate ambiance. In other words, they are ideal for a cost-effective evening out on the town with that special someone.
Pazza Notte
Midtown, a Sacramento neighborhood that's home to California's best farmers market, features some pretty swanky restaurants. Nevertheless, you can still dine in this area without spending a fortune, including at Pazza Notte. The Italian eatery has a bright bistro-like ambiance and offers outdoor seating complete with fairy lights and patio heaters, which make for an enchanting night out. One Yelp user, where it features a 4.1 rating, described it as, "Cozy, romantic, lively, and inviting!" And as another person on the platform explained, "The overall experience was excellent. Delicious food, service was cool, and reasonable pricing."
Pazza Notte, which also has a location in Midtown Manhattan, has several entrees on its menu for under $30. This includes the Neapolitan-style Forestale pizza (a pie topped with mushrooms) and penne vodka, two dishes that are recommended by several Yelpers. If you're looking to get more bang for your buck, stop by for happy hour, available Monday through Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., for budget-friendly pre-dinner libations and appetizers.
Pazza Notte is open Monday to Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Hours are extended on Friday, and you can even visit for lunch on the weekend. Reservations can be booked on Resy. You might be able to find street parking in Midtown, but if not, there are plenty of paid lots in the neighborhood.
Casablanca Moroccan Restaurant
At Casablanca Moroccan Restaurant, you can enjoy dinner with a show. The dimly-lit eatery, adorned with vivid tapestries and poufs, will transport you from Sacramento to this North African country. For under $40 per person, you can dine on a multi-course meal, with multiple reviewers on Google saying it's a good value for the price. If you opt for the Sultan's Feast Dinner, for example, you'll be served lentil soup, salad, an entree of your choice (ranging from Moroccan stew to kabobs), dessert, and more.
Note that the restaurant does not charge a corkage fee either, so feel free to select a bottle of wine beforehand for this special occasion. "The environment is romantic and the food will not disappoint. The sultan's feast is more than enough for two. Everything is fresh, full of flavor, and made with love," reads a review on Yelp, where Casablanca Moroccan Restaurant has a 4.6 rating. Plus, if you dine in on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday evening, you'll be treated to a belly dancing performance.
"My husband and I went here for a date on Saturday evening, it was a unique and fun experience," wrote a user on Google, who described the live entertainment as the "highlight" of their meal. Casablanca Moroccan Restaurant is open Tuesday to Sunday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. According to reviewers on Google, parking is available but is limited.
Revolution Winery & Kitchen
For the couple that loves vino, there's Revolution Winery & Kitchen. Located in Midtown, this spot serves craft wine (produced in-house) and fresh fare in a cozy setting that blends rustic and industrial elements. "The wine is excellent and the food is delicious. The decor is tasteful and the ambiance is great for a date," states a review from Google. Likewise, Revolution Winery & Kitchen, which has been known to host wedding receptions, offers moderately-priced dinner entrees to pair with its wine.
Items like the vegan Mediterranean salad (a popular dish on Yelp made with falafel, pickled red onions, among other things), along with various sandwiches and burgers, will set you back less than $30. If you dine in on a Thursday, you can purchase a burger and a glass of wine for only $25. "The location is convenient and easy on the eyes inside and out, service is always friendly, pricing is fair in a place that feels upscale, and the menu is generally a delight," noted a Yelp reviewer.
On top of this, customers can indulge in wine or small bites, like mac and cheese and crab cakes, for less than $20, during happy hour. Available Tuesday to Friday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., this is a budget-friendly option for an early and light dinner. Revolution Winery & Kitchen is open Tuesday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Patio seating is available. If you have a seating preference, be sure to make a reservation online.
The Butterscotch Den
Boasting moody vintage vibes, The Butterscotch Den is considered to be one of the five must-visit bars in Sacramento, according to locals. In fact, its freezer martini earned a spot on Esquire's "Best Martinis in America" list back in 2024. That said, The Butterscotch Den also offers a full menu with items like steamed prawns, top sirloin, and a burger, all for under $20. And that's not all. Many of the drinks, the renowned freezer martini included, are less than $15. "How can you not love this place?! The ambiance gives expensive but the prices give affordable," penned a reviewer on Google, where The Butterscotch Den features a 4.6 rating.
On Yelp, it's ranked as the second-best steakhouse in Sacramento, with countless users saying it's a great spot for couples. However, there is a small catch: at The Butterscotch Den, decorated with tufted booths and eye-catching wallpaper, you are the cook. Per reviewers on Yelp, there is a communal grill where you can prepare your meal. This might not appeal to everyone, but as one individual on the platform put it, "Cooking our own food made date night that much more romantic!"
The Butterscotch Den is open from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m, Friday and Saturday. On Tuesday and Thursday evenings, there is live jazz, which will undoubtedly elevate your couple's dinner and experience. Making reservations for The Butterscotch Den is recommended.
Chef Burma
There's no shortage of Asian cuisine in Sacramento and the surrounding area. Despite this, Burmese fare, sometimes compared to Thai food, is not easy to find. According to a September 2025 article by Abridged from PBS KVIE, Chef Burma in Downtown Sacramento is the only restaurant in the city dishing up food from this Southeast Asian country. If you and your significant other have never tried Burmese fare before, this could be an opportunity to have a culinary adventure together without breaking the bank.
A majority of dishes at Chef Burma, ranging from Burmese-style pad Thai to vegetable curry, and beyond, cost less than $25. On Yelp, the contemporary-style eatery has a 4.6 rating, with some users saying that the portions are shareable. Thus, even if you order a few things, you can still potentially stay within your budget. "The ambiance here is elevated and romantic! Perfect for a date night, but not stuffy at all if you're just wanting a casual dinner," described an individual on Yelp.
If you're looking to make your night out even more special, a couple of Yelpers say that they dined here and watched a show at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, located a short walk away from the restaurant. Chef Burma is open Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and 11:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations can be made on OpenTable.
Methodology
Planning a budget-friendly date night can sometimes be tricky (yes, even in a culinary-rich city like Sacramento). Even so, Islands hopes that our guide may be able to assist readers. We've selected these five restaurants based on Google and Yelp rankings (all the establishments above have a rating higher than four stars). To verify their affordability and romantic vibes, we cross-referenced our selections, chosen to accommodate a variety of palettes, with menu prices and reviews written on these platforms.
Given that dining out in California is known to be costly, we decided on eateries where you can eat for less than $50 per person, excluding taxes and tip. Consider that these prices are subject to change. To explore other dining options in the City of Trees, read about the guilty pleasure restaurants where Sacramento's farm-to-fork chefs eat off the clock.