Tampa's 5 Hands-Down Best Italian Restaurants, According To Reviews

Florida's premier Gulf-side city isn't, perhaps, the first place you'd think of when imagining a hearty plate of carbonara or lasagna al forno. Tampa is better known for its Cubanos (like the ones you can get from this West Tampa hole-in-the-wall), or for devil crab, or for grouper sandwiches. But Tampa's always been its own melting pot, particularly in Ybor City, the birthplace of the Cuban sandwich. There, Italian immigrants worked alongside Cubans, Russians, and Germans in cigar factories that powered the city's early economy. Tampa's version of the Cubano even includes salami — a savory nod to Tampa's Italian roots. Depending on your taste, neighborhoods from Ybor City to Bel Mar Shores offer a wealth of Italian dining options, fit for everything from first dates to celebratory retirement dinners. "I didn't realize how many highly rated Italian restaurants there were in Tampa, and I've been here most of my life," wrote one reviewer on Reddit.

To determine which restaurant made our list, we considered a few different things. Candidates must reside within the official city limits, of course, per a Tampa.gov map. From there, we cross-referenced reviews across multiple platforms: first, on two Reddit threads debating the best Italian restaurant in Tampa; then filtering for top-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor and Google; and finally, weaving in expert reviews from publications like Tampa Magazine and Tampa Bay Times. We also considered diverse vibes and regional specialties when choosing which restaurants to highlight. Whether you're craving comforting risotto alla Milanese from the north, tangy caponata from Sicily, or just a simple pizza, you'll find great options in Tampa.