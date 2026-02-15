Tampa's 5 Hands-Down Best Italian Restaurants, According To Reviews
Florida's premier Gulf-side city isn't, perhaps, the first place you'd think of when imagining a hearty plate of carbonara or lasagna al forno. Tampa is better known for its Cubanos (like the ones you can get from this West Tampa hole-in-the-wall), or for devil crab, or for grouper sandwiches. But Tampa's always been its own melting pot, particularly in Ybor City, the birthplace of the Cuban sandwich. There, Italian immigrants worked alongside Cubans, Russians, and Germans in cigar factories that powered the city's early economy. Tampa's version of the Cubano even includes salami — a savory nod to Tampa's Italian roots. Depending on your taste, neighborhoods from Ybor City to Bel Mar Shores offer a wealth of Italian dining options, fit for everything from first dates to celebratory retirement dinners. "I didn't realize how many highly rated Italian restaurants there were in Tampa, and I've been here most of my life," wrote one reviewer on Reddit.
To determine which restaurant made our list, we considered a few different things. Candidates must reside within the official city limits, of course, per a Tampa.gov map. From there, we cross-referenced reviews across multiple platforms: first, on two Reddit threads debating the best Italian restaurant in Tampa; then filtering for top-rated Italian restaurants in Tampa on Tripadvisor and Google; and finally, weaving in expert reviews from publications like Tampa Magazine and Tampa Bay Times. We also considered diverse vibes and regional specialties when choosing which restaurants to highlight. Whether you're craving comforting risotto alla Milanese from the north, tangy caponata from Sicily, or just a simple pizza, you'll find great options in Tampa.
Osteria Natalina - South Tampa
South Tampa strip mall staple Osteria Natalina seems unassuming, but scores high with Tampa locals. In a Reddit thread asking for recommendations on the city's best Italian restaurants, the first response recommended Osteria Natalina, prompting another to reply, "Shhhhhhhhhh. We are still trying to keep that one a secret." Others quickly agreed, and the restaurant backs up the buzz with a 4.7-star Google rating from nearly 750 reviews and a 4.6 rating on Tripadvisor with more than 200 reviews.
Inspired by Rimini, a coastal hotspot along the Roman Riviera and one of Europe's most overcrowded destinations, Osteria Natalina offers a taste of the region without the crowds. The dining room is intimate and cozy, "the kind you find in old Italian towns," according to the website, and does not permit children under 10, keeping the focus on food. The small menu includes antipasti like cozze alla "cappa style" (black mussels in tomato sauce) and polenta e pesce (seafood ragù over polenta purée); proteins like grilled yellowfin steak and filet mignon; and pastas such as sacchettini di pere (pear-filled "purses" with gorgonzola sauce), all thoughtfully complemented by Italian wines. "I had never thought of putting pear into pasta before," wrote a Google reviewer. "A must get," agreed another. "So delicate and rich with a hint of sweetness." Reviewers also noted that the kitchen will prepare off-menu dishes within reason, if you ask.
Osteria Natalina is walk-in only and is closed on Mondays. "Hands down, the best Italian restaurant I've had in a long time," wrote a Google reviewer. "We live in Atlanta and kept hearing rave reviews about this spot – and it absolutely lived up to the hype." A Tripadvisor reviewer agreed: "This cozy, unassuming, hidden gem is what culinary/dining dreams are made of!"
La Terrazza - Ybor
La Terrazza also came up quickly on the Reddit thread discussing the best Italian restaurants, a reputation confirmed elsewhere: 4.8 stars on Google from nearly 650 reviews, a 4.9 on Facebook with close to 200 reviews (a 98% recommendation rate), and a 4.7 on Tripadvisor, where it ranks as the #2 top-rated Italian restaurant in Tampa with nearly 630 reviews. Located in historic Ybor, family-owned La Terrazza is unapologetically old-school, with rave reviews for service as well as nods to affordability. "One of the most authentic Italian places in the Tampa Bay area," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer.
The dining room is small, softly lit, and decorated in warm tones with ornately framed artwork. "It felt like we were in Italy. Gorgeous paintings," a reviewer shared. The bruschetta stands out across reviews, while the list of handmade pastas runs deep, from classics like spaghetti alla puttanesca and agnolotti di aragosta a granchio to spaghetti ai frutti di mare, penne alla vodka, and linguini al pesto — ending, of course, with cannoli. "This is a hidden gem!" raved one reviewer. "In the two weeks of traveling throughout the Aeolian Islands and Tuscany, the meals prepared at La Terrazza Ristorante surpassed them all!" wrote another.
Honorable mention for Italian food in Ybor goes to Casa Santa Stefano, a vibrant Sicilian restaurant with rave reviews of its own and a 4.6 out of nearly 3,000 reviews on Google. After your meal(s), wander around Cigar City, soaking in the neighborhood's energy — sampling the lively nightlife or stepping into Parque Amigos de Jose Marti, an under-the-radar piece of Cuba right in the heart of Tampa. Just watch out for roosters.
Bella's Italian Café - Bayshore Gardens
With repeat years of winning Creative Loafing's "best Italian restaurant," eager recommendations on Reddit, and almost 2,400 reviews on Google adding up to a 4.5-star rating, it's hard to ignore Bella's Italian Café in Tampa's Bayshore Gardens. The rustic-chic eatery has a charming exterior that feels almost like a beach home, and since 1986 has been crafting 1,300 pounds of pasta per week to serve alongside house-made sauces, bread, and desserts. From the dining room, you can peek at the flames from the wood-burning oven — a Milanese import — while your pizza cooks. "Bella's. Hands down," recommended a Redditor. Some reviewers have pointed out that the prices can be a little high compared to others, but the freshness and flavors are worth it. "This was the most delicious veal that I have had in over 20 years of traveling and dining," wrote a Google reviewer. "I couldn't stop eating it." Another agreed: "Bella's was simply incredible. Everything is made in-house and the quality shows for it!"
On Bella's menu, you'll find classic antipasti like fritti di calamari and melanzana parmigiana, along with traditional entrées and pastas from veal scallopini to spaghetti and meatballs. There's also a small plant-based menu and a generous wine list, with rotating options and dozens available by the glass.
Bella's offers lunch and happy hour drink specials, as well as a late-night menu with special pricing on pizzas (a margherita pizza is $8, not the regular dinner price of $15), antipasti, salads, and desserts. "Every dish at Bella's follows their motto: 'Saluto alla Vita' or 'Salute to Life,'" proclaimed Tampa Bay Magazine.
Trattoria Pasquale - Bel Mar Shores
For a classic, full-service Italian experience, look no further than Trattoria Pasquale in the Bel Mar Shores neighborhood of South Tampa. With a 4.6 rating based on more than 820 Google reviews, as well as glowing reviews on Reddit, Trattoria Pasquale offers an authentic and flavorful experience at what reviewers call an affordable price point. "Hands down, I almost don't want too many people to know," wrote a Redditor. "I second this, such a hidden gem. And they have a dope bar upstairs," wrote another.
Chef Luigi Cavallaro hails from Bolzano, Italy, in the north, and established Trattoria Pasquale in 2012, naming it after his father, Pasquale. Chef Luigi returns to Italy annually to source new dishes and inspiration, and the menu, despite occasional changes, is always full of classic Italian hits like fresh meatballs, fusilli bolognese, and Nonna Tina's classic northern Italian lasagna. "This is the best Italian restaurant I've been to in Tampa," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The authenticity of the food rivals anything I've had in Italy." Reviewers on Google agreed: "From the moment you walk in, they make you feel at home," wrote one. "Food was probably the best I have ever had (for pasta and calamari)," declared another.
Once a month, the chef also invites special email-list guests to "Big Night," a 7-course dining experience rooted in a specific, rotating Italian region. He cooks a secret menu inspired by the regional flavors, fused with his own personal experiences and travels. "Chef Luigi is an uber-friendly guy that treats his guests as family," wrote a Tripadvisor guest about their Big Night experience. "We sat at a 'shared' table, which enhanced our evening with a European flair."
Rocca - Tampa Heights
There's nothing like a good debate — and a controversial pick — when it comes to food, and Rocca, located in the Tampa Heights neighborhood, is that choice for this list. Though there's a contingent that declares the establishment overhyped, the Michelin-starred modern fine-dining spot helmed by Chef Bryce Bonsack, who studied in northern Italy's Piedmont, is also beloved. Rocca is "'pushing the envelope' on Modern Italian," as one Redditor put it. "If you are looking for a Caesar salad... and a big ol' bowl of bolognese, this isn't going to be your jam." But Rocca's is the first restaurant to ever score a 10 out of 10 from Tampa Bay Times food critic Helen Freund and boasts 4.5 stars on Google out of over 1,200 reviews (not to mention that Michelin star), which makes it hard to ignore.
"I wouldn't say Rocca is authentic or classic Italian," wrote another reviewer, "But it is the best restaurant and food I've ever experienced." Expect a modern, stylish space with rotating, seasonally-driven menus, hand-made pastas, and inventive twists on classic Italian ingredients, plus cocktails (black negroni or blood orange margarita, anyone?). Rocca's tableside mozzarella, pulled fresh from a cart and served with basil, heirloom tomatoes, and 10-year-aged balsamic, is a standout. As of this writing, the menu includes quadretti with pumpkin and pine nuts; a comforting tagliolini al ragú of beef finished with 30-month aged Parmigiano; and dishes like dry-aged duck, Kaluga hybrid caviar, salumi served with fried gnocchi and melon, and a wagyu steak carpaccio. "This is some of the best pasta we've ever had," wrote a Reddit reviewer. "As someone who is Italian, raised on Italian cooking from nana, and has been to Italy, go to Rocca. It's the best Italian restaurant in town."
Methodology
There are so many Italian restaurants in Tampa worthy of your time and wallet, so please don't think this list exhausts all options. What's "best" is admittedly arbitrary, and a healthy debate among reviewers and tastes proves this! The perfect Italian restaurant can depend on the vibe you're seeking, the budget you have, and your Italian palate. These top 5 Italian restaurants in Tampa were chosen after careful (and agonizing) selection, weighing reviews from multiple sources like Google, Tripadvisor, and Reddit, and expert opinions from Tampa Bay area publications. We also tried to choose a variety of Italian regions and Tampa neighborhoods to give a broader selection and a diverse menu. Whether you want to check out what the hype's about with tableside mozz at Roccca, scarf hand-pulled pasta at Bella's, savor old-school veal at La Terazza, nibble fresh bruschetta at La Terrazza, or try the fancy little pasta purses filled with pear at Osteria Natalina, you're in good Italian hands when you come to Tampa.
One thing that's pretty common here: restaurants are often closed on Mondays. It's fairly common practice in Europe — including Italy and particularly France — for family-owned establishments to take off the day after the weekend, often to recoup, rest, and prepare for the week ahead. You'll find plenty of restaurants in Tampa open on Mondays, but when it comes to Italian, you should always double-check their hours before you go.