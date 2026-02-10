Tennessee's Charming Chattanooga Suburb Has Quaint Shops And Scenic Mountain Views

The vibrant city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, has a lot going for it, including (quite literally) plenty beneath the surface — hidden beneath Chattanooga's hills is an enchanting network of caverns. When you step outside the city itself, you'll find there's no shortage of things to do and see in the neighboring towns and suburbs, too. Whether you're a visitor looking to explore off the beaten path, or a Chattanooga local planning to put down roots somewhere appealing within easy commuting distance of the city, don't overlook the charming suburb of Red Bank. Located just 5 miles from the heart of the city — a seamless 10-minute drive or easy public transit trip — Red Bank offers quaint shops to peruse, gorgeous views of the surrounding mountains, and a slower pace of life without sacrificing access to an urban metropolis.

Conveniently, Red Bank is also only a 20-minute drive from Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport, which provides nonstop flights to a variety of major cities, including but not limited to New York City, Washington, D.C., Houston, Chicago, and Miami. By car, Red Bank is within easy driving distance of Nashville (around two hours, 10 minutes) and Atlanta (around two hours), meaning you're well-connected to other southern cities.