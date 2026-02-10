Between Chicago And Peoria Is Illinois' Underrated State Park With Scenic River Views, Camping, And Fishing
While many travelers to Illinois only visit the metropolis of Chicago, those who explore beyond the Windy City will be rewarded with fantastic small towns, historic sites, and state parks. Located between Chicago and the lively and memorable city of Peoria is an underrated state park on the Illinois River, with nature and an abundance of outdoor activities: Illini State Park.
Illini State Park covers 510 acres, with a number of different tree species like maple, oak, hickory, and walnut calling it home. You might spot wildlife such as beavers, white-tailed deer, and groundhogs, along with the weaverbird and migrating songbirds like warblers. Historic buildings built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) give the park a "1940s vibe," according to All Things RVing. A canal was built on the river here in the 1920s, and visitors can watch barges pass through the canal from the park. There are also picnic areas around Illini State Park, and winter brings fun activities like sledding, cross-country skiing, and ice skating. Fishing and camping are arguably the most exciting parts of a trip to this state park, as they offer excellent views of the river and surrounding wilderness — making this an excellent destination for a relaxed getaway in nature.
The best things to do in Illini State Park
If you're looking to unwind in Illini State Park, you can simply kick back and soak up the view of the Illinois River. According to All Things RVing, the barges cruise by the Marseilles Locks throughout the day, so watching the traffic go by is a must. Swimming is not allowed here, but you can explore more of the park on the 2.9-mile Illini State Park East and West Loop. Many parts of the trail run right alongside the river, although a few AllTrails users advise that the western section of the loop has more to see.
Fishing is very popular at the state park, and there is a boat ramp here for easy access to the river. Anglers can cast a line for fish like bass, catfish, carp, and crappies, but anyone out boating should be aware of barge traffic and the related risks, as the boating area is very close to Marseilles Lock and Dam. In other words, pay attention to your surroundings when on the water, as there's a good chance you'll have to contend with barges entering and exiting the area.
Planning a visit to Illini State Park
Illini State Park has almost 100 campsites between two campgrounds. The showers at Great Falls Campground are only available from May 1 to November 1, and Whitetail Campground is open seasonally, from May 1 to November 1 — but both campgrounds offer sites with electrical hookups. Illini State Park campgrounds are great for size and river views. All Things RVing notes the "lot sizes are pretty ginormous," while Wanderlust Just Go highlights that some "campsites have wonderful views of the river and barges." There is also a camping section for youth groups, as well as a camping cabin that can sleep up to six.
Illini State Park is free to visit, and the park is open year-round. It's about a 1.5-hour drive from both Chicago and Peoria, making it a top choice for a day trip or weekend getaway. Carry on your adventures around the Prairie State's parks and see the wildflowers and scenic trails of Starved Rock State Park, or its underappreciated neighbor, Matthiessen State Park.