Between Chicago And Peoria Is Illinois' Underrated State Park With Scenic River Views, Camping, And Fishing

While many travelers to Illinois only visit the metropolis of Chicago, those who explore beyond the Windy City will be rewarded with fantastic small towns, historic sites, and state parks. Located between Chicago and the lively and memorable city of Peoria is an underrated state park on the Illinois River, with nature and an abundance of outdoor activities: Illini State Park.

Illini State Park covers 510 acres, with a number of different tree species like maple, oak, hickory, and walnut calling it home. You might spot wildlife such as beavers, white-tailed deer, and groundhogs, along with the weaverbird and migrating songbirds like warblers. Historic buildings built by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) give the park a "1940s vibe," according to All Things RVing. A canal was built on the river here in the 1920s, and visitors can watch barges pass through the canal from the park. There are also picnic areas around Illini State Park, and winter brings fun activities like sledding, cross-country skiing, and ice skating. Fishing and camping are arguably the most exciting parts of a trip to this state park, as they offer excellent views of the river and surrounding wilderness — making this an excellent destination for a relaxed getaway in nature.