Nestled Between San Jose And The Pacific Ocean Is A Redwood State Park With Camping And Hiking
Northern California is known for its mystical redwood groves, whether it's Sonoma County's wildly underrated Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve or Sue-meg State Park's dramatic cliffs. Every time you think you've seen all the redwood parks in the Golden State, another one pops up — if you haven't heard of Portola Redwoods State Park, this is your sign to add it to your bucket list. The forest is littered with colossal coast redwoods and ancient Douglas firs, with hiking trails snaking through these towering trees. Covering 2,800 acres of verdant greenery, this state park is a wonderful destination for a getaway in nature, with some redwoods boasting a height of up to 300 feet. The onsite campground accommodates a variety of campers, so you have no excuse to miss out on this place.
Originally inhabited by the Quiroste tribe, Portola Redwoods State Park provided plenty of resources to the indigenous tribes. They created tools and weapons from obsidian and flint while relying on steelhead trout and coho salmon for food. The state park was officially established in 1945 with a little over 1,600 acres of land. Over the years, more donations led to its growth. Now, visitors can spend their weekends taking a break from city life and enjoying Mother Nature's embrace.
Although open year-round, the best time to visit Portola Redwoods State Park is in spring when the vegetation is in full bloom. Summertime is the most crowded, so make sure to book your campsite early. The fall months bring cool weather and fewer people, while winter can get quite muddy (but still doable), just one reason why the campground often closes in the off-season. The drive from both San Francisco and Santa Cruz takes just one hour and 10 minutes.
Camping at Portola Redwoods State Park
Nothing beats camping under the shade of soaring redwoods, and the campground at Portola Redwoods State Park allows you to have that magical experience. Featuring 55 reservable sites, up to 8 guests can camp per spot. Traditional campers won't face any issues pitching their tents; however, RV travelers have only six sites to choose from. These can only accommodate 24-foot motor homes and 21-foot trailers. One campsite is ADA-accessible for wheelchair users. While the campground has coin-operated showers, don't expect hookups at any of the sites.
Those visiting with a large group can also stay the night at Portola Redwoods for a no-frills camping trip. There are four group campgrounds available (advance booking necessary), three of which — Hillside, Point, and Circle — have an occupancy limit of 50 campers and 12 vehicles. Meanwhile, Ravine is designed for smaller groups of up to 25 people and six vehicles. Your four-legged friend can join your camping trip, but they are not allowed in certain parts of the state park. Primitive camping enthusiasts, on the other hand, can hike-and-bike to Huckleberry Campground. There are only four spots available here, operated on a first-come, first-served basis.
For a more off-grid escape, opt for the backpacking trail camp by Slate Creek. This off-the-beaten-path area has six sites that hold up to six people each. Unfortunately, if this is the kind of camping you're looking for, your puppy has to stay behind. What's more, you can't have a bonfire at these sites — but you may bring your camp stove. If you run out of water, your only source is Slate Creek, although it needs to be purified and is about a 0.25-mile walk from camp.
Hike the trails at Portola Redwoods State Park
Hiking among giant redwoods is a humbling experience. You can experience the awe-inspiring scale of Portola Redwoods State Park's forests along its 18-mile trail system. Start easy with the 0.8-mile Old Tree Trail, where you'll meander among dense groves, eventually coming across Old Tree, a 1,200-year-old, 300-feet-high ancient redwood. The Iverson Trail to Tiptoe Falls takes you through more sky-high redwoods, ferns, meadows, and streams on a 1.8-mile route. Tiptoe Falls may not be the biggest cascade you've ever seen, but the tumbling beauty offers serenity while flowing into a small pool that's teeming with salamanders.
You can also hike to Shingle Mill and Upper Coyote Ridge via Pomponio Trail. The 5.1-mile loop begins with a downhill walk and ends with an incline. Along the way, you'll encounter banana slugs, deer, and interesting-looking fungi. The Slate Creek Trail takes it up a notch with an 8.9-mile, out-and-back journey. Taking up to 5 hours to trek, this hike reaches elevation levels of 1,833 feet, with redwood-covered hills and mossy paths winding through the state park.
If you're looking to add another redwood destination to your itinerary, look no further than Big Basin Redwoods State Park, with ancient trees and incredible trails. Just over 45 minutes from Portola Redwoods, this is California's oldest state park. Also tucked in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the park features beautiful treks, including the Ocean View Summit, a 4.2-mile hike through old-growth redwood forest that ends in panoramic Pacific views.