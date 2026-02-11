Nestled Between San Jose And The Pacific Ocean Is A Redwood State Park With Camping And Hiking

Northern California is known for its mystical redwood groves, whether it's Sonoma County's wildly underrated Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve or Sue-meg State Park's dramatic cliffs. Every time you think you've seen all the redwood parks in the Golden State, another one pops up — if you haven't heard of Portola Redwoods State Park, this is your sign to add it to your bucket list. The forest is littered with colossal coast redwoods and ancient Douglas firs, with hiking trails snaking through these towering trees. Covering 2,800 acres of verdant greenery, this state park is a wonderful destination for a getaway in nature, with some redwoods boasting a height of up to 300 feet. The onsite campground accommodates a variety of campers, so you have no excuse to miss out on this place.

Originally inhabited by the Quiroste tribe, Portola Redwoods State Park provided plenty of resources to the indigenous tribes. They created tools and weapons from obsidian and flint while relying on steelhead trout and coho salmon for food. The state park was officially established in 1945 with a little over 1,600 acres of land. Over the years, more donations led to its growth. Now, visitors can spend their weekends taking a break from city life and enjoying Mother Nature's embrace.

Although open year-round, the best time to visit Portola Redwoods State Park is in spring when the vegetation is in full bloom. Summertime is the most crowded, so make sure to book your campsite early. The fall months bring cool weather and fewer people, while winter can get quite muddy (but still doable), just one reason why the campground often closes in the off-season. The drive from both San Francisco and Santa Cruz takes just one hour and 10 minutes.