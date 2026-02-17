Denver's 5 Best Under-The-Radar Coffee Shops, According To Locals

When you think of the best cities for coffee, Denver might not be the first that comes to mind. But while places like Seattle and New York City might get all the acclaim, Denver's coffee scene is just as exciting — and it's much more recent. Denver's coffee ascendency is sometimes traced to the opening of Crema Coffee House in 2009, which kicked off a series of independent coffee shops opening. (Crema now has a second location in Denver Central Market, a gourmet food hall that's a local and tourist staple.)

Today, visitors have a wide range of local cafes to choose from when they're craving espresso-based drinks. This is particularly true when it comes to the artsier neighborhoods. When you wander through the eclectic art district of the RiNo neighborhood or the edgy LoHi neighborhood near downtown Denver, you'll come across a coffee shop every few blocks.

To compile this list of the best under-the-radar coffee shops in Denver, we skipped the national publications and went straight to local blogs and social media communities like Reddit's r/DenverFood. Here are the five best under-the-radar coffee shops in Denver, according to locals.