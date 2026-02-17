Fort Lauderdale's Little-Known Park Is A Lush, Urban Escape With Trails And A Scenic Dog Swim Spot

It's quite easy to disappear in the hustle and bustle of a modern city, running from errand to work to social obligation. In the rare moments we look up from our screens, we're often greeted by a labyrinth of concrete and glass. Fort Lauderdale, even with its reputation as the Venice of America, can be no different in parts. Fortunately, a lush, 90-acre urban escape rests right next to the city's international airport and 10 minutes from downtown. Offering both locals and travelers a little-known escape, Snyder Park is laced with activities, trails, and even a swimming hole for your dog.

Snyder Park is tucked away from the city's hotspots, so it requires a little effort to find, but its humble size hides a vast list of activities for visitors of all stripes. Sure, the usual city park smattering of pavilions, playgrounds, and picnic tables is available. But there's more, like a disc golf course, horseshoe pits, and fishing. There's also an opportunity to work up a sweat swinging a plastic paddle: The Fort, a massive pickleball complex that offers day passes and free one-hour intro classes.

You might opt to incorporate the park into a visit to Sailboat Bend, an artsy neighborhood and riverfront community of historic bungalows and quirky vibes. It's open every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the winter months, and until 7 p.m. from March through October. While it may not rank as one of the best free things to do in town, it offers a relaxing, educational change of pace to any Fort Lauderdale excursion — especially if you have a wagging tail.