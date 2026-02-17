Fort Lauderdale's Little-Known Park Is A Lush, Urban Escape With Trails And A Scenic Dog Swim Spot
It's quite easy to disappear in the hustle and bustle of a modern city, running from errand to work to social obligation. In the rare moments we look up from our screens, we're often greeted by a labyrinth of concrete and glass. Fort Lauderdale, even with its reputation as the Venice of America, can be no different in parts. Fortunately, a lush, 90-acre urban escape rests right next to the city's international airport and 10 minutes from downtown. Offering both locals and travelers a little-known escape, Snyder Park is laced with activities, trails, and even a swimming hole for your dog.
Snyder Park is tucked away from the city's hotspots, so it requires a little effort to find, but its humble size hides a vast list of activities for visitors of all stripes. Sure, the usual city park smattering of pavilions, playgrounds, and picnic tables is available. But there's more, like a disc golf course, horseshoe pits, and fishing. There's also an opportunity to work up a sweat swinging a plastic paddle: The Fort, a massive pickleball complex that offers day passes and free one-hour intro classes.
You might opt to incorporate the park into a visit to Sailboat Bend, an artsy neighborhood and riverfront community of historic bungalows and quirky vibes. It's open every day from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the winter months, and until 7 p.m. from March through October. While it may not rank as one of the best free things to do in town, it offers a relaxing, educational change of pace to any Fort Lauderdale excursion — especially if you have a wagging tail.
Soak in nature while your dog literally soaks
The amenities for bipedal folks aside, Snyder Park lets fur babies enjoy a day out as well. In fact, they have one feature humans don't: a fenced dog park featuring a pretty swim area and a beach. Called Bark Park, it includes everything Fido needs to enjoy the trip. "Bark tacular!" One Tripadvisor reviewer wagged, "It was awesome. Our fur baby loved it! She made new friends and swam. Great to take the whole family." Consider it one more reason to be envious of your dog.
The park also features a number of nature trails winding under oak canopies and around the lakes. Boardwalks can be found around West Lake, while in the park's northeast corner, you'll find a primitive nature trail through a hardwood hammock. Near the park entrance, there's also a sensory nature trail suitable for all ages. There's also a butterfly garden, where 27 species have been seen flitting about a diverse mix of plants and flowers. Keep an eye out for iguanas and the odd wild monkey.
Parents looking to mix education with their day in nature can join one of the free guided tours. The park participates in Heal The Planet's education programs, which take advantage of its butterfly garden, tropical food forest, and edible landscape garden. The group aims to raise awareness about the local ecosystem through its Circle of Life Experience. A free guided nature tour is held on the first Saturday of each month. If you're looking for more unique ways to enjoy the city, consider a cruise around Fort Lauderdale on a breathtaking hop-on, hop-off Water Taxi tour.