Between Louisville And Lexington Is The 'Distilling Capital Of The World' With A Charming, Walkable Downtown

While outdoor lovers head to Kentucky's "cave capital," Cave City, for adventurous getaways, spirits sommeliers find themselves sampling bourbon and whiskey in Lawrenceburg. This Anderson County destination may not be the biggest city, but its reputation as the "Distilling Capital of the World" will certainly have you sipping and savoring for a while. Pub crawls are swapped for distillery tours, with even a couple of winery stops for a palate cleanse. Luckily, you don't have to choose between the two different types of alcohol — but there's no doubt that bourbon is the way to go here. If Winston Churchill preferred Scotch whiskey, Lawrenceburg might just do one better.

You don't have to be an avid connoisseur to plan a weekend escape to Lawrenceburg. While others tour distilleries, you can enjoy the walkable downtown scene. Admire artifacts at the history museum, hit the local favorite coffee shop, pop into a boutique shop, and have lunch all in the same area, with each spot being just steps apart. From gift shops and boutiques to music stores, there are a variety of places worth checking out in the charming downtown district.

Lawrenceburg is located 30 minutes from Lexington, which is considered America's "Horse Capital" with lots of friendly charm. The drive from Louisville is slightly longer — it'll take you around one hour to reach the town. As for where to stay, you can book a room at Best Western Lawrenceburg Inn or search for more options on Airbnb.