The 5 Las Vegas Hotels With The Best Restaurants, According To Reviews
Las Vegas is known as "the most fun city in America," and some of that fun almost certainly includes its dining scene. Sin City has over 2,500 restaurants, and many of them are in hotels — especially along the Strip, where sprawling resorts and casinos house multiple dining outlets under one roof.
You can find a lot of big-name celebrity restaurants in town, from The Bedford by Martha Stewart to multiple Gordon Ramsay concepts. But where is the food actually good, regardless of the name on the sign? And if you're a foodie who doesn't want to go far for your meal, where should you stay on your next Vegas trip? After all, there are over 85,000 hotel rooms on the Strip alone.
We've taken the guesswork out for Vegas visitors who want to focus on great — and easily accessible — cuisine during their trip. Scouring the internet and including both social media and professional reviews, we narrowed it down to five hotels where you can enjoy some amazing food in a beautiful setting without having to wander far from your room.
Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino
Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino is home to 15 restaurants, including Mon Ami Gabi. This French bistro-style restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, and is especially known for its weekend brunch. It comes well reviewed with a 4.7 on OpenTable, a 4.5 on Tripadvisor, and a 4.2 on Yelp. One reviewer said: "We make several trips to Vegas every year. With so many places to eat we choose different places every time. With the exception of Mon Ami as it is SO good, it is the only restaurant we eat at every trip without fail." Located at the base of the replica Eiffel Tower, the restaurant overlooks the Bellagio fountains, so make sure to book in advance if you want to enjoy your French-inspired meal with a view of the dancing waters.
The Eiffel Tower Restaurant is another iconic Paris Las Vegas dining destination. Set more than 100 feet above street level inside the tower, it's especially popular at sunset. Try to book a window table if you can. It holds a 4.4 on Tripadvisor and a 4.8 on OpenTable. Prices skew high, but reviewers love it for special occasions when you want to splurge for an incredible view: "Totally memorable experience. Both the food and the service were impeccable," one reviewer mused.
Staying at Paris puts you in the heart of the Strip, and rooms in the Versailles Tower underwent a major renovation in 2024. Stay there, and you'll feel like you're in your very own Parisian apartment with crown moldings and lush furnishings.
Bellagio Resort & Casino
The longtime star of the fine dining show at the famed Bellagio Resort & Casino is Le Cirque. The French restaurant earned accolades and rave reviews with a 4.6 rating on Tripadvisor and a 4.9 on OpenTable. You can choose from a four-course or eight-course menu, including a vegetarian option. With prices starting at $195 per person as of this writing, it's a special-occasion experience, with dishes such as Alaskan king crab topped with avocado and caviar.
Carbone Riviera, which opened at Bellagio in the former Picasso space, is already making waves for its seafood-focused menu and tableside presentations of whole fish despite opening only in 2025. The restaurant has views of the Bellagio fountains and holds a 4.3 rating on Yelp. For more seafood, Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge remains a reliable option for sushi, with a 4.7 rating on OpenTable.
Along with the yummy food, staying in one of the guestrooms or elaborate suites at the Bellagio also gives you access to five pools, an expansive spa, and, of course, a casino. The resort also features a rotating fine art gallery, and Carbone Riviera retains select Pablo Picasso ceramics from the former restaurant.
The Venetian Resort
The Venetian Resort on the Las Vegas Strip is an all-suite destination with some world-class dining – more than 50 restaurants across The Venetian and The Palazzo. If you're looking to try meat in just about every iteration that you could imagine, consider Bazaar Meat by José Andrés. It's one of those exclusive Vegas restaurants worth the hassle of booking a reservation. It relocated from Sahara Las Vegas to The Palazzo in 2025 and continues to serve signature dishes such as foie gras cotton candy, crispy caviar cones, and a Washugyu bone-in rib-eye. Google reviewers have given it a 4.5 rating, and with so many tasty options, one reviewer recommends trying the tasting menu for your first visit. They wrote: "Food is perfectly cooked and a lot of the dishes are thought-provoking, but you don't have to be super adventurous to enjoy this meal."
For something more casual, the Zeppola Café in the Grand Canal Shoppes earns high marks, with a 4.8 rating on Tripadvisor, and serves coffee, Italian pastries, and light meals. Via Via Food Hall, which opened in June 2025, lets you try quick-service dishes from some award-winning chefs, offering everything from hot chicken sandwiches and pizza to ramen and tacos. One Yelp reviewer noted: "I think there's definitely something for everyone's palate at this food hall."
The resort is made up of two hotels — The Venetian and The Palazzo — with more than 7,000 rooms combined and extensive Italian-themed art throughout. You could spend your entire vacation at one of the restaurants here, but if you want to venture beyond food, the property is also near popular Sin City attractions, including The Sphere and Madame Tussauds.
Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Having just opened at the tail end of 2023, Fontainebleau Las Vegas has quickly established itself as a dining destination, with dozens of restaurants, including seven stalls in the Promenade Food Hall. One standout there is Bar Ito, a Japanese concept serving ramen and sushi. One Google reviewer wrote: "Too good to be a food court quick bite. The fish and ingredients are fresh and flavorful. Rice has a bit of citrus flavor which has great harmony with the fish. The presentation was fabulous." If you want a full omakase experience, Bar Ito's sister restaurant, Ito, is upstairs, serving an 18-course meal with two seatings a night for just 12 people at a time, starting at $400 as of this writing.
Another higher-end option is Chyna Club, with a 4.7 rating on Yelp and a 4.2 on Tripadvisor. The restaurant showcases the culinary influences of East Asia in its offerings, and its tableside Peking duck is a signature dish that must be preordered. As one reviewer claimed: "[the duck] lived up to the promotion, it was fantastic."
Beyond dining, Fontainebleau features more than 3,000 rooms, high-end shopping, seven pools, a decadent spa, and a huge casino. With all there is to do and a high level of service, the hotel has been awarded a Michelin Key.
The South Point Hotel, Casino, & Spa
The Las Vegas Strip doesn't have a monopoly on hotels with great dining. The South Point Hotel, Casino, & Spa — an affordable casino resort near the Strip – is home to Michael's Gourmet Room, a fine dining restaurant long recognized with industry awards. The intimate, 50-seat space serves classic dishes such as baked escargot, broiled Maine lobster, and filet mignon in an old-school, romantic Vegas setting complete with chandeliers and furnishings in rich, warm reds and golds. It has a 4.9 rating on OpenTable and a 4.5 on Yelp. The portion size is impressive, with one reviewer quipping, "If you plan on dining there, fast for 3-5 days prior."
Michael's is just one of 11 restaurants at South Point. Baja Miguel's Mexican is another popular choice with a 4.7 on OpenTable. It's a lively, colorful spot with a popular lunchtime Margarita Meal Deal, where you get a free margarita with the order of one of five meals. Its offerings include Baja tostadas and blackened tilapia. The most expensive item on the menu is $14.95 as of this writing, making it a real bargain, especially for Vegas.
South Point is just south of the Strip, and it has 2,100 rooms, including dozens of suites. Along with the restaurants and the nearly requisite casino since it's Vegas, there's a spa, pool, bowling alleys, a movie theater, and a massive equestrian arena.
Methodology
With the overwhelming number of restaurants and hotels in Las Vegas — and with personal taste varying widely — not everyone will agree with this list. To narrow it down, we cross-referenced reviews and ratings from OpenTable, Yelp, and Tripadvisor, focusing on award-winning restaurants and hotels that consistently earned strong reviews for both dining and accommodations.
We also looked at hotels with multiple highly rated dining options, ensuring guests have real choices without leaving the property. Some of these restaurants are high-end splurges, but if you're someone who wants to make some amazing memories over a meal you can't get anywhere else, the investment may be well worth it. And the best part is that you won't have to get a ride or drive back to your hotel; the trip back to your room is just an elevator ride away.