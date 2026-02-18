The 5 Las Vegas Hotels With The Best Restaurants, According To Reviews

Las Vegas is known as "the most fun city in America," and some of that fun almost certainly includes its dining scene. Sin City has over 2,500 restaurants, and many of them are in hotels — especially along the Strip, where sprawling resorts and casinos house multiple dining outlets under one roof.

You can find a lot of big-name celebrity restaurants in town, from The Bedford by Martha Stewart to multiple Gordon Ramsay concepts. But where is the food actually good, regardless of the name on the sign? And if you're a foodie who doesn't want to go far for your meal, where should you stay on your next Vegas trip? After all, there are over 85,000 hotel rooms on the Strip alone.

We've taken the guesswork out for Vegas visitors who want to focus on great — and easily accessible — cuisine during their trip. Scouring the internet and including both social media and professional reviews, we narrowed it down to five hotels where you can enjoy some amazing food in a beautiful setting without having to wander far from your room.