Between Grand Rapids And Toledo Lies A Michigan City With College-Town Charm And A Vibrant Downtown

Considering its size, Adrian has quite the varied collegiate life. Siena Heights University, Adrian College, and the local campus of Jackson College not only give the city a fun, youthful vibe but also open a whole new door of attractions for visitors. Adrian College's Arrington Ice Arena, for example, is a local favorite. With over 500 seats and skate rentals, this is the best place in town to catch a hockey game, watch some figure skating, or dust off your own skating skills. You can view the arena's (jam-packed) calendar here to find what coincides with your visit. Adrian College is not just about sports, though. Events like happy hour and seasonal concerts take place year-round, and its library is worth checking out, too.

Siena Heights has a similarly impressive athletics schedule, with games that include everything from basketball and baseball to soccer and wrestling. It has an avid theater program, too. The university's website even has a dedicated page where you can purchase tickets and get more information about upcoming shows.

Last but not least, make some room in the itinerary for a game of the Jackson College Jets. Disciplines include basketball and bowling, and events take place all day long, so it shouldn't be too hard to find something that coincides with your trip. For those who can't get enough of the collegiate atmosphere, Ann Arbor is a walkable Michigan hub with riverfront trails and a charming downtown that's been named "America's best college town." Moreover, it's less than an hour's drive away – perfect for a day trip.