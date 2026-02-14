Between Indianapolis And St. Louis Is A Historic Heartland City With Classic Comfort Food And A Cute Downtown

For a city rich in Midwestern heritage and charm, head just an hour or so east of St. Louis to Vandalia, Illinois. This under-the-radar heartland city is home to a quaint, historic downtown and lots of opportunities to indulge in classic Midwestern comfort food. Known as the oldest existing capital city in the state, Vandalia was established in 1819, and today its population hovers around 7,400. Perhaps Vandalia's biggest claim to fame is its connection to Abraham Lincoln, the 16th U.S. president, who served as an Illinois state representative at the Vandalia Statehouse building in town from 1834, when the city was the capital of the Prairie State. Vandalia is where Lincoln made his first public speech denouncing slavery, and where his rivalry with Stephen Douglas first began, over two decades before the historic 1858 debates that cemented Lincoln's status as a national figure. Keep your eye out for the 10 exhibits dedicated to Lincoln's time in Vandalia, sprinkled throughout town.

Located just under three hours away from Indianapolis, be sure to stop by one of the most unique roadside stops in America, the Kaskaskia Supply Fire-Breathing Dragon. The 35-foot roadside attraction was built in 1995. Although you can check it out any time of day, if you want to see the "fire breathing" part, you'll need to grab a token from the Kaskaskia Supply store, open until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. each day.