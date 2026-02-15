North Carolina's Scenic Blue Ridge Town Has Stunning Mountain Views, A Waterfall Park, And Local Eats

When you're cruising on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, America's favorite drive, there's only one question to ask yourself: "Which spots do I add to my itinerary?" While every stop on the route is a destination in its own right, one town in Avery County makes for a picturesque getaway — Newland will have you surrounded by Blue Ridge beauty. The crisp mountain air is refreshing, and natural attractions are just a stone's throw away (Linville Gorge, known as the "Grand Canyon of the East," is just a 30-minute drive). There are a lot of memorable experiences to have in this lovely town, starting with outdoor adventures and ending with fueling up at the eateries.

The Blue Ridge Mountains are known for their waterfalls, and Newland doesn't fall behind. Boasting a small park where you can easily see waterfalls from your car, this town will have you enjoying gorgeous landscapes at no cost. The entire area is covered with lush forests, with winding trails that guide you to scenic lookouts, where the mountains seem to stretch as far as the eye can see. Since Newland is situated in a valley, the mountains act as a natural fortress around the town. When you're in the mood for food, you can indulge in everything from Mexican and American to Italian and Chinese.

Getting to Newland from Charlotte takes around two hours, while Greensboro is 2.5 hours away. Newland is approximately 10 minutes from the Tennessee border, so you can easily make the drive from destinations like Johnson City, Bristol, and Kingsport, each around an hour away. Get the most out of your visit by booking a room at The Inn at Shady Lawn, while RV travelers can stay at Big Mike's Creekside RV Resort.