North Carolina's Scenic Blue Ridge Town Has Stunning Mountain Views, A Waterfall Park, And Local Eats
When you're cruising on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina, America's favorite drive, there's only one question to ask yourself: "Which spots do I add to my itinerary?" While every stop on the route is a destination in its own right, one town in Avery County makes for a picturesque getaway — Newland will have you surrounded by Blue Ridge beauty. The crisp mountain air is refreshing, and natural attractions are just a stone's throw away (Linville Gorge, known as the "Grand Canyon of the East," is just a 30-minute drive). There are a lot of memorable experiences to have in this lovely town, starting with outdoor adventures and ending with fueling up at the eateries.
The Blue Ridge Mountains are known for their waterfalls, and Newland doesn't fall behind. Boasting a small park where you can easily see waterfalls from your car, this town will have you enjoying gorgeous landscapes at no cost. The entire area is covered with lush forests, with winding trails that guide you to scenic lookouts, where the mountains seem to stretch as far as the eye can see. Since Newland is situated in a valley, the mountains act as a natural fortress around the town. When you're in the mood for food, you can indulge in everything from Mexican and American to Italian and Chinese.
Getting to Newland from Charlotte takes around two hours, while Greensboro is 2.5 hours away. Newland is approximately 10 minutes from the Tennessee border, so you can easily make the drive from destinations like Johnson City, Bristol, and Kingsport, each around an hour away. Get the most out of your visit by booking a room at The Inn at Shady Lawn, while RV travelers can stay at Big Mike's Creekside RV Resort.
Admire the waterfalls around Newland, North Carolina
If you're heading south toward Newland on North Carolina Highway 194, you'll come across a waterfall park just before arriving in town. This tiny yet wonderful haven is Bobby Mclean Memorial Park, commonly referred to as Waterfalls Park. The free-of-charge attraction is a nice place to stop for a picnic with a view. You can already see the waterfall from the small parking lot, but there's a quaint bridge facing it that provides a better vantage point. The waterfall, which consists of two main cascades, tumbles down 50 feet. Set up your snacks by the picnic table — there's a grill, too, if you want a warm meal. You can have your picnic either at the bottom of the falls or at the top. This destination is also pet-friendly, so your furry friend can accompany you on the quick walk to the falls. One visitor called this a "beautiful place to go in Newland for a peaceful retreat."
The area surrounding Newland is full of hiking trails worth tackling. The Lost Cove Loop Trail, for instance, is a rigorous trek that takes you to Bee Mountain and a series of waterfalls. The 8.1-mile loop is especially steep, requiring you to hike up to 1,384 feet. Along the way, you'll encounter Huntfish Falls, Gragg Prong Falls, and Lost Cove Creek.
Those who aren't so keen on climbing so high up can view Hunt Fish Falls and Gragg Prong Falls on a relatively easier hike. Follow the 5.7-mile, out-and-back trail that takes you to these plunging beauties — the path can be slippery in certain areas, so make sure to wear the right shoes. If you're completing this hike on a warm day, you can cool off in the swimming holes.
Get a taste of the local cuisine in Newland, North Carolina
After a day of chasing waterfalls, tasty food awaits in Newland. For dining with a view, make your way to Kaye's By The River, rated an impressive 4.6 on both Google Reviews and Tripadvisor. Nestled in a verdant setting next to a charming creek, this restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner. One customer praised their breakfast, saying: "The French toast was [...] to die for! The bacon and sausage were perfect, and the made-to-order omelet was delicious!' Another person wrote: "Soups, sandwiches, and desserts are especially good here."
If you're feeling Mexican for lunch, head to Puerto Nuevo. One 5-star Google review described their meal: "Steak fajitas and tacos were great quality beef mixed with the right touch of seasoning. The amount of vegetables were also [in] excellent balance. The lunch special chili relleno had a slight kick, which we loved. The salsa bar is insane!" Carnivores, on the other hand, will love the dishes at Carolina Barbeque. Boasting meaty and hearty meals, this spot is "always a go-to place in Newland" for one Tripadvisor reviewer. One customer even said: "The food was so good that when [I] took the first [bite I] ascended to god and gave him a high five."
For hand-tossed pizzas, cheesy calzones, and tasty sandwiches, Carolina Pizza Co. has you covered — even those with a gluten-free diet can enjoy eating here. Besides the doughy goodness, the chicken wings are highly recommended. Don't forget to pair your meal with a mimosa. There is no end to the adventures you can have in this region. More Blue Ridge scenery awaits at Beech Mountain, a cute town with the East's highest mountain resort, just 35 minutes from Newland.