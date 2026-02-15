Situated Between Mobile And Pensacola Is A Quaint Alabama City With Eclectic Restaurants And Outdoor Adventure

If you're searching for Southern charm and small-town vibes, Alabama is the place to be. More specifically, if you're looking for a getaway that offers not only lots of fun local dining but plenty of time outdoors, then head just half an hour east from Mobile, across the bay, to Robertsdale. This quaint town, with a population of just around 7,600, was officially incorporated in 1921, following its founding in 1905 after the construction of the Louisville and Nashville Railroad. Famous past residents have included Apple CEO Tim Cook and Janie Ledlow Shores, who, in 1974, became the first woman to serve on the Alabama Supreme Court.

Nowadays, Robertsdale is home to everything from a train yard-style restaurant to a peaceful lake ideal for kayaking or tubing. Conveniently situated around an hour from Pensacola, Florida, on your way into town, be sure to also stop at its historic Buc-ees, the legendary gas station chain with cult favorite eats. Its Robertsdale location was the Texas chain's very first introduction to Alabama.