Arkansas' 'Quartz Crystal Capital Of The World' Offers Breathtaking Mountain Views, Trails, And Mines

Tucked away in west-central Arkansas' Ouachita Mountains, Mount Ida is a literal hidden gem, a tiny town that got its nickname — the "Quartz Crystal Capital of the World" — thanks to the abundance of crystal quartz mining operations in the area. Rock hounds from all over come in search of the perfect crystals, set against a backdrop of mountains covered in pine trees and nearby lakes.

Unlike the most scenic gold rush towns in California, Mount Ida's quartz rush took hold in the 1980s, peaking in 1987 when miners removed a whopping 44,000 pounds of crystal-clear rock. At the time, the Los Angeles Times attributed the crystal craze to New Ageism, writing, "belief in the power of crystals quickly translated into a multimillion-dollar industry for Arkansas, where 99% of the quartz in this country is mined." Formed millions of years ago, quartz veins, some up to 60 feet wide and hundreds of feet long, run through the nearby Ouachitas Mountains. Although commercial mining operations have since slowed down, remnants of the town's mining past can be seen everywhere.

As you drive into Mount Ida, you can't help but notice gem shops lining the roads. Rows of dusty mining sluice boxes (wooden troughs used to sift through mining remnants) display rocks and crystals sparkling in the sun. Stop at Jay's Crystal Bonanza for an array of crystals and rocks that would be at home in any museum, plus insider tips from the owner. But to see the magnitude of the area's crystal bounty, you need to start digging yourself.