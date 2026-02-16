Detroit's Storybook Suburb Is A Brick-Lined Village With Walkable Streets, Festivals, And Cute Shops

Many of Plymouth's cute shops and restaurants are located in the walkable downtown area. Here, the shops and restaurants are located close together, so it is easy to stroll from one to another in just a few minutes via the open and friendly sidewalks. To make this even easier, the city provides a walking map for visitors.

In the core of this area, you'll find the triangular Kellogg Park, a city landmark since it was chartered in 1867. Every year, Plymouth hosts over 130 festivals and events, dozens of which are held in Kellogg Park. The winter Plymouth Ice Festival, the Spring Artisan Market, and the Music in the Air summer concerts are just a few festivities that visitors can experience. "Plymouth is a wonderful town reminiscent of Norman Rockwell's America. Kellogg Park is the epicenter of its heart and soul," writes one Tripadvisor reviewer, who also called the park a "small town Americana gem."

Brick sidewalks and historic buildings make up the downtown area's walkable Kellogg Park Historic District. Many of the buildings here were built in the late 1800s and early to mid-1900s, with one particular highlight being the Penn Theater (above), a historic movie theater that opened in 1941. Today, it screens both old and new movies, as well as hosting live music events. If you're more shopping inclined, on Saturdays from May to October, you'll find a weekly farmer's market near the theater.