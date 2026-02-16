The Once-Thriving Mediterranean Island Beach Resort That's Now An Abandoned Ghost Town

The largest islands in the Mediterranean, Sicily and Sardinia, are both Italian. But when it comes to the national identity of the third-largest, Cyprus — well, it's complicated. This comparatively hidden paradise with postcard-worthy beaches is one of the only "divided countries" in the world. The southern part of the island is internationally recognized as the Republic of Cyprus. But the northern section is controlled by Turkey, and due to the conflict over the region, one of its most beautiful beach resorts, the once-thriving Varosha, is now a ghost town by the sea.

To understand what happened to the popular beach town, you have to know some basic information about how the island was split in two. After a long history of colonization, Cyprus became independent in 1960. But Greece pushed to unite with the island, then Turkish forces invaded in 1974, occupying the northern third of Cyprus. The Turkish army set up barracks in the town of Varosha on the island's eastern coast, transforming the resort into a military zone.

The beach town, previously considered a glittering gem on the Eastern Mediterranean Riviera, would never be the same. Its luxury resorts, high-end shops, and glitzy casinos were forced to close. As Ezgican Özdemir wrote in IWMPost, the magazine of the Institute for Human Sciences, the once-lively resort became derelict. "Over the years, the windows and plaster fell off of old hotels, dust collected in luxury car dealerships, and people's belongings remained untouched (after heavy looting by the military)." If you're interested in learning about ghost towns around the world, consider reading up on Houtouwan, an abandoned fishing village in China, and Sandon, British Columbia's most fascinating ghost town, once referred to as "North America's Monte Carlo."