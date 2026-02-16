Why Rick Steves Highly Recommends Touring What He Calls 'The Worst Of Europe'

Walking through Berlin's popular Kreuzberg district, known for its trendy neighborhoods and cultural diversity, you'll spot a building that seems out of place: a minimalist, stark gray structure called Topography of Terror Documentation Centre. Inside, you'll find permanent and temporary exhibitions covering the rise of the Nationalist Socialist (Nazi) Party and its various institutions of terror, including the SS (Schutzstaffel, or protection squadrons) and the Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei, or political police). What's even more unsettling is that these exhibitions are located in the Nazis' former central command offices. A museum like this — and other harrowing places tourists visit — might not be on your list of attractions to check out, as reading about war crimes and mass murders is certainly not the most enjoyable way to spend a vacation. However, visiting these kinds of sites is exactly what Rick Steves, American travel expert and TV personality, suggests you do.

In an episode of his acclaimed travel show, Steves recommends touring what he refers to as "the worst of Europe" to take in "the hard lessons of fascism that [Germany] learned nearly a century ago" and understand why they matter. Airing in 2020, the 26-minute episode, entitled "Germany's Fascist Story," delves into this uncomfortable history and shares some of the memorials and museums that he thinks travelers should visit.

You can watch and learn along with Steves, as he takes viewers to important sites in Berlin, Berchtesgaden, Nuremberg, and Munich — the city where Hitler came to power, but that's much better known today for Oktoberfest and for housing the Bayerische Staatsoper, one of the world's most incredible opera houses.