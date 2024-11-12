The European Country With Some Of The World's Most Incredible Opera Houses

One of the first places any opera enthusiast must visit in Germany is the underrated Bavarian town of Bayreuth, home to storied streets, lush parks, and a thriving music scene. The stunningly ornate wooden Baroque design of its original opera house, the Margravial Opera House at Opernstraße 14 and a UNESCO World Heritage site, is worth a visit even if you can't stand opera. (It's also possible to visit the historical site on a tour.) Commissioned at the behest of Margravine Wilhelmina in 1748, the building was seen as too small and too fancy by composer Richard Wagner when he thought of staging an opera festival in the city. He built his own stately, massive opera house, the Bayreuther Festspielhaus, which hosts a festival of his work every year and makes the city of 75,000 rich with operatic opportunity.

Munich's contribution to the opera scene and the operatic home of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the Bayerische Staatsoper, on Max-Joseph-Platz 2, is a stately venue with Corinthian columns and grand halls. Walking in almost feels like entering a temple or cathedral, but that doesn't stop the venue from hosting the dramatic, enigmatic, and sometimes racy operas for which the artform is known! Test your stamina by attending the summertime open-air operas in front of the building, which are free.

And of course, no tour of Germany's historical opera houses would be complete without visiting Berlin's Staatsoper Unter den Linden on Unter den Linden 7, the opera house that was built as part of Prussian King Frederick II's transformative plan for the city in 1741. The opera house that was in its day the largest in Europe hosted the likes of Richard Strauss and Leo Blech as conductors. Today, it's one of three opera houses in Berlin.

