Indianapolis' Friendly Suburb Is A City With Golf, Local Eateries, And Trails
When planning a trip to Indiana, or the Midwest in general, Indianapolis is probably one of the first destinations you consider. It not only has a cool culture trail with art, gardens, and a promenade, but it's also one of the best cities in America for beer aficionados – it's easy to see why tens of millions of travelers come here every year. Unfortunately, this also translates into crowded streets, long lines at restaurants, and a perpetual noise that can turn longer trips into stressful affairs. That's when lesser-known suburbs like Lawrence come into play. Located just a 16-minute drive away from Indy, this is a smaller city that keeps you close to all the action while also promising a friendly atmosphere with golf courses, local eateries, nature trails, and quiet green spaces. Indecisive travelers don't have to choose between buzzing plazas and relaxed outdoor adventures anymore!
Being so close to the heart of Indiana, Lawrence is very easy to reach. U.S Route 36 goes across it, while Interstate 465 (Indianapolis Beltway) passes through the city's southwestern edge. Indianapolis is less than 12 miles away via I-70, while Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Dayton (Ohio), and Cincinnati (Ohio) can all be reached in under two hours. Fliers will be happy to learn that Indianapolis International Airport is just a half-hour drive away. This isn't the only option you have within driving distance, but considering that the major Midwest airport has repeatedly taken the crown for the best customer service in North America, it makes for a great first choice. Be prepared to book a rental, hire a private transfer, or get a taxi, since there's no direct public transportation line connecting Lawrence and the airport.
Exploring Lawrence's golf courses and outdoor trails
Lawrence's golf culture is strong, which is obvious in the fact that there are several highly rated courses in and around this humble, 20-square-mile space. The Fort Golf Resort is the option that's nearest to Lawrence's center, and it boasts hundreds of positive reviews on Google, with golfers praising the quality of the course, the fun layout, and its overall value. However, it operates on a seasonal basis, so check its website beforehand to make sure it's open when you come. Winding Ridge Golf Club is another popular pick, featuring 18 holes that cater to golfers of all experience levels, plus a bar and grill. Some tee boxes "weren't in the greatest shape" according to one reviewer, but the layout is solid, and another says that the price-to-quality ratio is good.
Those who don't feel confident in their golfing skills can still enjoy the local greenery by taking advantage of the trails scattered around Fort Harrison State Park (home to The Fort Golf Resort). Here, you get several great choices. Fall Creek Trail is a moderate, 1-mile path that's perfect for fishing, birdwatching, and admiring the local flora. Harrison Trace Trail, on the other hand, is easier and more accessible, and the asphalt surface makes it a great pick for jogging and cycling. Those who want to challenge themselves, however, can take on Lawrence Creek Trail. It stretches nearly 4 miles through ravines and upland woods.
Remember: Lawrence isn't the only overlooked destination lost under the shadow of Indianapolis, so plan a couple of day trips. Beech Grove, an affordable gem just outside the Indiana capital, is a walkable city with a charming community, and it's only 13 miles away. McCordsville is even closer, and it's your classic scenic town with Midwest charm, nearby lake views, and tasty eats.
Lawrence's charming eateries and friendly atmosphere
Speaking of tasty eats, foodies might already know that the region's culinary scene goes well beyond Indianapolis' (admittedly great) restaurants. In Lawrence, the classic breakfast and lunch restaurant Cafe Audrey at Fort Ben is a great choice for those who want to fuel before a long day on the greens. Its standout dishes include biscuits and gravy, a breakfast burrito, eggs Benedict, and cinnamon roll pancakes. Portions are generous, and prices are reasonable, too, with most patrons spending between $10 and $20 for a full meal. Phaya Thai Street Food is another great choice with hundreds of rave reviews on Google. People especially love the drunken noodles, salad rolls, crab Rangoon, crispy chicken, and yellow curry. There's both indoor and outdoor seating available, and they also do deliveries.
Craving pizza instead? Try Jockamo Upper Crust. Known for its gourmet-style pizzas and sandwiches, Jockamo is also praised for its atmosphere and staff. Aside from the pies, standout menu items include the spinach salad, Italian beef sandwich, and hummus plate. It offers take-outs and no-contact deliveries, but there's plenty of seating available, and prices stay in a reasonable $10 to $20 range (per person) even when you dine in. Once you're done eating your way through Lawrence, consider driving the 20-something minutes to Noblesville, too. The top Indianapolis suburb has a storybook downtown that comes alive with boutiques, cafes, and timeless charm.
You might notice one common denominator among all these eateries (and almost any other place you'll visit), and that's their friendly charm. Local reviewers on Niche specifically mention the great diversity and friendly community among Lawrence's biggest perks. Families, in particular, might find the city's warmth and close-knit feel to be just what they need.