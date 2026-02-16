Indianapolis' Friendly Suburb Is A City With Golf, Local Eateries, And Trails

When planning a trip to Indiana, or the Midwest in general, Indianapolis is probably one of the first destinations you consider. It not only has a cool culture trail with art, gardens, and a promenade, but it's also one of the best cities in America for beer aficionados – it's easy to see why tens of millions of travelers come here every year. Unfortunately, this also translates into crowded streets, long lines at restaurants, and a perpetual noise that can turn longer trips into stressful affairs. That's when lesser-known suburbs like Lawrence come into play. Located just a 16-minute drive away from Indy, this is a smaller city that keeps you close to all the action while also promising a friendly atmosphere with golf courses, local eateries, nature trails, and quiet green spaces. Indecisive travelers don't have to choose between buzzing plazas and relaxed outdoor adventures anymore!

Being so close to the heart of Indiana, Lawrence is very easy to reach. U.S Route 36 goes across it, while Interstate 465 (Indianapolis Beltway) passes through the city's southwestern edge. Indianapolis is less than 12 miles away via I-70, while Fort Wayne, Terre Haute, Dayton (Ohio), and Cincinnati (Ohio) can all be reached in under two hours. Fliers will be happy to learn that Indianapolis International Airport is just a half-hour drive away. This isn't the only option you have within driving distance, but considering that the major Midwest airport has repeatedly taken the crown for the best customer service in North America, it makes for a great first choice. Be prepared to book a rental, hire a private transfer, or get a taxi, since there's no direct public transportation line connecting Lawrence and the airport.