South Carolina's Friendly Greenville Suburb Charms With Boutique Shops, Artsy Vibes, And Tasty Eats

The city of Greenville, South Carolina, is surrounded by delightful suburbs, like Welcome, which is as friendly as its name, and Travelers Rest, with its serene trails and foodie spots. There's another suburb with delicious eateries and a charming vibe worth checking out: Simpsonville. You might be in the mood for Southern comfort food, or maybe you're dreaming of biting into a pizza with a gooey cheese pull. No matter the cuisine, Simpsonville delivers. While lunch and dinner can easily become the main event of any getaway, food isn't the only reason to visit this place.

Formerly called "Plain," the city changed its name to "Simpsonville" in the late 1800s to honor blacksmith Peter Simpson, who planted roots in the newly formed settlement. Now, locals refer to it as "Simply Home," thanks to its appeal as a comfortable, accessible, and welcoming destination to live. Don't be surprised if you also hear people calling it the "Stage of the Upstate." Simpsonville is home to the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, which accommodates 15,000 concert-goers and welcomes internationally recognized music acts.

There are also art galleries, allowing you to admire portraits, landscape paintings, and more. Not only that, but the city boasts a lively downtown with shopping and entertainment. From clothing and jewelry to cosmetics and arts and crafts, you can find everything you need here. Experience all this by driving 20 minutes from Greenville. You can also make the drive from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Athens, Georgia, a family-friendly gem with food and music (each less than two hours away).