South Carolina's Friendly Greenville Suburb Charms With Boutique Shops, Artsy Vibes, And Tasty Eats
The city of Greenville, South Carolina, is surrounded by delightful suburbs, like Welcome, which is as friendly as its name, and Travelers Rest, with its serene trails and foodie spots. There's another suburb with delicious eateries and a charming vibe worth checking out: Simpsonville. You might be in the mood for Southern comfort food, or maybe you're dreaming of biting into a pizza with a gooey cheese pull. No matter the cuisine, Simpsonville delivers. While lunch and dinner can easily become the main event of any getaway, food isn't the only reason to visit this place.
Formerly called "Plain," the city changed its name to "Simpsonville" in the late 1800s to honor blacksmith Peter Simpson, who planted roots in the newly formed settlement. Now, locals refer to it as "Simply Home," thanks to its appeal as a comfortable, accessible, and welcoming destination to live. Don't be surprised if you also hear people calling it the "Stage of the Upstate." Simpsonville is home to the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park, which accommodates 15,000 concert-goers and welcomes internationally recognized music acts.
There are also art galleries, allowing you to admire portraits, landscape paintings, and more. Not only that, but the city boasts a lively downtown with shopping and entertainment. From clothing and jewelry to cosmetics and arts and crafts, you can find everything you need here. Experience all this by driving 20 minutes from Greenville. You can also make the drive from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Athens, Georgia, a family-friendly gem with food and music (each less than two hours away).
Check out Simpsonville's boutiques and art scene
Whether purchasing cute souvenirs or just doing a quick browse, you need to make time for a little wander-and-shop in Simpsonville. Start your retail therapy at Pink Owl Boutique, which holds all sorts of clothing items, from tops and dresses to pajamas and hats. The boutique is elegantly designed, with pops of pink at every corner. If your shopping partner keeps waiting for you, they can comfortably chill on the blush sofa while you try on outfits. From there, head to La'Rue Bohemian Boutique for all things boho. As you'd expect from a hippie aesthetic, this store is an explosion of vivid colors and funky patterns — with products like slouch bags, journals, scented candles, vintage apparel, and more.
Those shopping for a special someone can make their way to Clark's Fine Jewelers. Browse the selection of luxury timepieces, eye-catching rings, elegant bracelets, intricate earrings, and other jewelry. Besides their exquisite collections, the staff is friendly and helpful, with several Google reviews speaking highly of their experience. For a unique souvenir, get a nice bottle of olive oil for your chef friend from Carolina Olive Oil. Featuring infused varieties like blood orange, basil, and lavender olive oil, this store will have you indulging in your senses.
Right next door is the Simpsonville Fine Arts Gallery, where you can marvel at pieces created by regional artists. With a constant rotation of exhibits, you can learn about new artists and their styles and techniques, spanning portraits, still life, landscape, and more. One visitor wrote: "There's something here for every art enthusiast, whether you are drawn to vivid colors, soft brushstrokes, or thought-provoking compositions." While you're there, pop by the gift shop, too, to get yourself a print or an original art piece.
Simpsonville is a foodie paradise
Some people eat to live, while others live to eat, and Simpsonville might turn you into the latter group. Stella's Southern Bistro has a 4.7 rating on Google Reviews and 4.5 on Tripadvisor for a good reason. This spot takes nostalgic Southern dishes and adds soul to them with a creative twist. The man behind the curtain, Chef Jason Scholz (who opened the restaurant with his wife), has been commended by The New York Times, Food Network, and other outlets. Their signature shrimp and grits is a must-try, widely vouched for by many customers.
If your dinner table feels incomplete without chips and guacamole, book a table at Nixtamal Mexican Kitchen. This place serves traditional Mexican meals paired with refreshing drinks and a lively atmosphere. In fact, its Greer branch was the 2026 Quality Business Awards winner of the Best Mexican Restaurant. With a 4.8 rating on Google, there's no wrong order at this eatery.
When in Simpsonville, you don't have to travel over 700 miles just to have New York pizza — The Slice has your back. Whether you prefer thin, thick, or a semi-thick crust, the place has it all. Have a slice of the restaurant's pie, then sample its other menu items, which include pasta, chicken wings, and more — and be sure to stay for the live music. For casual dining, try Coach House Restaurant. Recognized by the Quality Business Awards as the Best Breakfast Restaurant in 2024, this joint can make the pickiest eater ask for seconds thanks to its extensive menu. If you're ready for a change of scenery (but still have food on your mind), drive an hour south to reach Prosperity, a historic lake city with more tasty bites.