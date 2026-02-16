Southern Oregon's Once-Thriving Mining Town Is Now An Eerie Abandoned Site With Scenic Trails

Oregon has no shortage of enticing destinations for visitors, but it might come as a surprise that it's also home to 200 ghost towns, according to Visit Oregon. The southern half is home to the noteworthy town of Golden, considered one of the five best abandoned ghost towns in the Pacific Northwest. But just over an hour south is Buncom, another of the state's forsaken towns with a mining past, situated within a scenic region ripe for exploration.

In its heyday, it was a booming mining base for prospectors who arrived in 1851 upon the discovery of gold in Sterling Creek. By 1896, the population was believed to be 175, and a post office opened despite never being incorporated. Years later, it functioned as a ranching and farming supply post for the Little Applegate Valley with a stagecoach line. Once the gold was gone and cars shortened travel time in the region, the town's demise began. By 1918, the post office had closed, the residents had left, and a wildfire later decimated much of what remained of the town.

However, there are remnants of Buncom still in existence today for those who venture to find it, which, combined with a breathtaking landscape, make for an ideal detour on a Southern Oregon road trip. It's part of the rural and picturesque Applegate Valley, 19 miles from Medford, an artsy Oregon city known as the "Heart of the Rogue Valley." The remaining buildings sit at the intersection of two paved country roads.