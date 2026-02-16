Jersey City's Walkable Riverside Neighborhood Worth Visiting Has A Trendy Mall And Nature Trails

The Jersey City neighborhood known as The Waterfront might be a favorite spot for those looking to snap the perfect picture of the Manhattan skyline, but over on the Hackensack River side, you'll find another highly walkable waterside locale oozing with charm. While it often gets ignored in favor of Big Apple views, if you want to swap New York City chaos for New Jersey calm, just head over to the Hackensack River Waterfront.

Not to be confused with the artsy, vibrant downtown of Hackensack proper, which is found around 19 miles north, Hackensack River Waterfront is an idyllic, best-of-both-worlds destination, combining nature trails with energetic city buzz. Winding alongside the Hackensack River on the west side of Jersey City, this underrated area offers a bustling modern mall for retail roamers and a large park and picturesque nature trails for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a relaxing stroll spot. Newark Liberty International Airport is the closest major airport servicing this part of the Garden State, at just about 8 miles away. You can also reach the waterfront via the nearby I-78 or I-95.

When you arrive, you can park in a public lot or parking garage and explore most of the area on foot; with an excellent Walk Score of 71, it ranks as the 10th most walkable neighborhood in the city. It's also one of the lower-risk regions to visit, as it's estimated to be safer than roughly 78% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.