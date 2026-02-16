Jersey City's Walkable Riverside Neighborhood Worth Visiting Has A Trendy Mall And Nature Trails
The Jersey City neighborhood known as The Waterfront might be a favorite spot for those looking to snap the perfect picture of the Manhattan skyline, but over on the Hackensack River side, you'll find another highly walkable waterside locale oozing with charm. While it often gets ignored in favor of Big Apple views, if you want to swap New York City chaos for New Jersey calm, just head over to the Hackensack River Waterfront.
Not to be confused with the artsy, vibrant downtown of Hackensack proper, which is found around 19 miles north, Hackensack River Waterfront is an idyllic, best-of-both-worlds destination, combining nature trails with energetic city buzz. Winding alongside the Hackensack River on the west side of Jersey City, this underrated area offers a bustling modern mall for retail roamers and a large park and picturesque nature trails for outdoor enthusiasts looking for a relaxing stroll spot. Newark Liberty International Airport is the closest major airport servicing this part of the Garden State, at just about 8 miles away. You can also reach the waterfront via the nearby I-78 or I-95.
When you arrive, you can park in a public lot or parking garage and explore most of the area on foot; with an excellent Walk Score of 71, it ranks as the 10th most walkable neighborhood in the city. It's also one of the lower-risk regions to visit, as it's estimated to be safer than roughly 78% of the neighborhoods in the U.S.
Amble along riverside nature trails
Hackensack River Waterfront is a welcoming green space that provides an escape from the hustle and hum of New York City. With the Lincoln Park West Wetlands & Nature Trail sitting right by the river, the route invites visitors to explore 1.7 miles of gravel trails around restored marshes. You can start your journey from the Lincoln Park West parking lot; take either the north or west path, as both will bring you to scenic waterway views. As County Commissioner Bill O'Dea told Jersey City Times, "It's so critical, when you're in an urban dense area ... you need [an] oasis like this."
The Hackensack River sits under a major bird migration path, so keen birders may spot occasional herons or even an elusive bald eagle. Fishing is popular here, particularly at sunrise or sunset in spring and fall. Try for some striped bass, white perch, or catfish, but don't forget that you need to obtain a New Jersey fishing license online or from local stores. Skyway Golf Course sits next door to Lincoln Park West, offering golfers an emerald haven with Manhattan skyline vistas; one reviewer described it as a "beautiful course with amazing city views."
Each season brings something different to Hackensack River Waterfront and other parts of the surrounding county. Spring's Riverfront Earth Day Celebration hosts environmental workshops and clean-up opportunities, and fall's Harvest Festival in Overpeck County Park (around 15 miles north) provides child-friendly activities like a petting zoo. Meanwhile, summer's Riverfront Movie Nights (just a 30-minute drive away) are fun for the whole family. With so much to do in the area, it's no surprise Niche ranks the area as Jersey City's third-best neighborhood.
Browse Hackensack River Waterfront's best mall
Nearby Secaucus might be a New Jersey shopper's paradise, but if you're spending time at the Hackensack River Waterfront, you can swap nature strolls for mall walks. Hudson Mall has long served local shoppers, and the Pizza Hut with an increasingly rare original red roof has been a local fixture for some time. Despite its age, inside the mall you'll find an array of modern stores, including Old Navy, Marshalls, and Foot Locker. Open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. every day, over 75% of store spaces in this 382,000 square foot mall are currently leased. That said, its owners have been in talks to develop parts of the mall to create a new retail destination for the community.
The mall is also home to many of the neighborhood's eateries, with notable chains like Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet and Applebee's, plus a Chuck E. Cheese for the kids. For something more unique, The Table on Claremont Avenue is a 4.5-star kitchen serving classic fish and meat dishes as well as pizza pies and sandwiches. Magdou Delicious Restaurant on Mallory Avenue makes a bold claim with its name but has the 4.9-star reviews to back it up, serving what one visitor called "the most delicious Haitian food I've tasted."
Although there are no hotels in the neighborhood, several Airbnb options offer prices ranging from around $73 per night for a room to $199 for an apartment, depending on the season. Whether you visit for the waterside tranquility or some retail therapy, Hackensack River Waterfront provides a perfect mix of Jersey City's best shopping and scenery.