Nestled Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Illinois' Beloved State Park Perfect For Fishing, Camping, And Boating

Boating is one of the park's premier pastimes. Park concessions — typically open January through October — rent kayaks, canoes, paddle boats, rowboats, and powerboats, along with bait and firewood. Visitors may also bring their own watercraft; a public launch is available at Turner Lake within the park. While there is no park fee to launch, the waterway's regulatory agency requires watercraft using the Chain to display a valid usage sticker. Anglers will enjoy casting for largemouth bass, walleye, muskie, northern pike, bluegill, and catfish. Grass Lake is said to be some of the best fishing in the Chain, and while the shore is quite marshy, there are some piers available and fishing from boats is popular.

Seasonal activities abound year-round. A strictly regulated hunting area operates within the park, providing opportunities to pursue doves, waterfowl, pheasant, and (archery) deer. After snowfall, biking and equestrian trails transform into routes for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and the McHenry County snowmobile trails also offer access near the park. When conditions allow, ice skating and ice fishing are available on Turner Lake, and a sledding hill sits near the park office.

Throughout Chain O'Lakes State Park, nature lovers will find glacier-carved hills, river bluffs, and vibrant oak and hickory trees that create brilliant fall foliage. Eighty acres of the park are designated as the Turner Lake Nature Preserve, protecting the area's natural bog environment. Hundreds of acres have been restored to native prairie grasses and wildflowers, and wildlife enthusiasts may spot white-tailed deer, foxes, beavers, coyotes, as well as over 200 bird species that have been identified here — including sandhill cranes, great blue herons, and a variety of warblers.