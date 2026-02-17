Nestled Between Chicago And Milwaukee Is Illinois' Beloved State Park Perfect For Fishing, Camping, And Boating
The Land of Lincoln is rich in outdoor spaces, pristine nature, and open-air recreation, but its unassuming northeast corner stands out with a necklace of natural aquamarine jewels. The Fox River links 15 lakes to create a 72,000-acre, interconnected waterway called the Chain O'Lakes — often simply referred to as "the Chain" — one of the busiest recreational water-based corridors in the Midwest. Managed by the Fox Waterway Agency, the Chain is surrounded by rolling prairies and forested woodlands and features 500 miles of shoreline spanning Lake and McHenry counties.
Along its northern section, designated Zone A, lies Chain O'Lakes State Park, a vast expanse of protected land abutting three lakes — Grass, Marie, and Nippersink — which together encompass almost 6,500 acres of water. In this natural waterpark, boating, paddling, fishing, and swimming are primary activities, but the park also offers over 230 campsites, picnic areas, and miles of hiking and biking trails. There are 8 miles of equestrian trails, an archery practice range, and even designated hunting areas, making it a haven for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds. "This not very-well-known state park would surprise most first-timers," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The lakes are the highlight and the absolutely beautiful channels that connect them. Definitely for kayakers and canoers."
Not to be confused with Indiana's Chain O'Lakes State Park, a similar network of waterways perfect for aquatic activities hundreds of miles away, Illinois' Chain O'Lakes is located just 4 miles south of the Wisconsin state line, 50 miles from Rockford — Illinois' "City of Gardens"– 55 miles south of Milwaukee, and about 65 miles north of Chicago, making it an easy escape from urbana. No matter the season, Chain O'Lakes State Park is an underrated gem showcasing some of Illinois' best outdoor experiences.
Chain O'Lakes State Park offers outdoor recreation year-round
Boating is one of the park's premier pastimes. Park concessions — typically open January through October — rent kayaks, canoes, paddle boats, rowboats, and powerboats, along with bait and firewood. Visitors may also bring their own watercraft; a public launch is available at Turner Lake within the park. While there is no park fee to launch, the waterway's regulatory agency requires watercraft using the Chain to display a valid usage sticker. Anglers will enjoy casting for largemouth bass, walleye, muskie, northern pike, bluegill, and catfish. Grass Lake is said to be some of the best fishing in the Chain, and while the shore is quite marshy, there are some piers available and fishing from boats is popular.
Seasonal activities abound year-round. A strictly regulated hunting area operates within the park, providing opportunities to pursue doves, waterfowl, pheasant, and (archery) deer. After snowfall, biking and equestrian trails transform into routes for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and the McHenry County snowmobile trails also offer access near the park. When conditions allow, ice skating and ice fishing are available on Turner Lake, and a sledding hill sits near the park office.
Throughout Chain O'Lakes State Park, nature lovers will find glacier-carved hills, river bluffs, and vibrant oak and hickory trees that create brilliant fall foliage. Eighty acres of the park are designated as the Turner Lake Nature Preserve, protecting the area's natural bog environment. Hundreds of acres have been restored to native prairie grasses and wildflowers, and wildlife enthusiasts may spot white-tailed deer, foxes, beavers, coyotes, as well as over 200 bird species that have been identified here — including sandhill cranes, great blue herons, and a variety of warblers.
The State Park is a quiet haven within some of the more lively Chain O'Lakes hotspots
The Chain O'Lakes region is sometimes cheekily called "The Key West of the Midwest," not for palm trees and key lime pie but for its boating culture. Originally home to the central Algonquian tribes like the Miami, Mascouten, and Potawatomi, the region was developed in the late 1800s when Chicago sportsmen and city residents escaping the summertime heat began building seasonal homes along the shoreline, which soon became dotted with bars and restaurants. Many visitors were also drawn to the massive lotus flowers — similar in appearance to water lilies — that once grew abundantly on Grass Lake.
During Prohibition, the Chain O'Lakes even became a haven for mobsters and moonshiners. Today, marine life remains prevalent, but Chain O'Lakes State Park, established in the 1940s, when the state of Illinois acquired land that had been conserved by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), is a quiet haven.
If you leave the park and head less than 10 miles over to Antioch, a laidback small town with plenty of lakeside outdoor fun, you can catch a boat to Blarney Island. Nestled in Grass Lake, the sandbar island hosts a bar only accessible by boat that becomes a raucous summer hangout, particularly during the drag boat races the lake hosts every Thursday evening in the summertime. Some campground visitors note that they can occasionally hear activity from across the lake late into the evening, while others describe the park as peaceful. "A Great State Park close to home ... but makes you feel like you're away from everywhere," noted a Tripadvisor reviewer.