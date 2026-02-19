New York City's 5 Best Sober Bars To Partake In 2026's Dry Tourism Trend
You may have heard of — or even taken part in — Dry January, a monthlong commitment to avoid alcohol. But for many, the movement has shifted from temporary to permanent, and the numbers back it up. In its 90 years of tracking American drinking habits, global analytics firm Gallup's yearly Consumption Habits poll showed that 54% of Americans consumed alcohol in 2025 — the lowest since 1939. Gen Z is declining alcoholic drinks at much higher rates than the previous generations, forcing bar owners to rethink their strategies to stay relevant.
Condé Nast Traveler named "dry tourism" a travel trend of 2026, citing the continued rise of non-alcoholic beverages in restaurant and hotel menus worldwide. With the sober movement evolving from fad to lifestyle, New York City, always ahead in the cultural scene, is adapting to this drinking — or rather, non-drinking — culture. Sober bars are carving out their niche in New York's thriving bar scene, and bartenders are crafting mocktails as effortlessly and inventively as they do with cocktails. "Beverage directors are thinking about menu structure in relation to NA [non-alcoholic] drinks, and honestly I can't remember the last menu I saw recently that did NOT have an NA category," bartender, cocktail educator, and writer Jena Ellenwood told Forbes.
If you're traveling to New York, you'll be pleased to find a number of sober bars serving the tastiest non-alcoholic pours in the city. No need to hide out at home during Dry January or Sober October: these five picks, chosen through careful research, will please any sober or sober-curious drinker out there — without the hangover.
Listen Bar
Though not exactly a brick-and-mortar space, Listen Bar earns its place for helping kickstart the New York sober bar scene. Founded in 2018 by Lorelei Bandrovschi, the pop-up series operates across rooftops, basements, and event spaces throughout the city, guided by the idea of "rewriting nightlife beyond alcohol." Since its debut, Listen Bar has collaborated with non-alcoholic spirit brands and hosted the Good AF Awards for five consecutive years. Bartenders are given free rein over the events' playlists, with their music accompanying activities ranging from karaoke to astrology readings to live tattoos.
Now let's talk cocktails. Listen Bar's cheekily-named alcohol-free offerings are crafted with artisanal non-alcoholic spirits like Curious Elixirs, Seedlip, and Pilot Kombucha, among others — as well as familiar NA ingredients like tonic water or juice extracts. Each concoction comes with clearly stated dietary specifications, alerting consumers to its vegan, gluten-free, low-sugar, paleo, or caffeine-free credentials. Non-alcoholic IPAs and bottles of rosé are also on the menu.
Bandrovschi clarifies that Listen Bar isn't anti-alcohol, but rather a place where the choice to drink or not to drink is respected. "I'm not particularly focused on reducing people's alcohol consumption," she shared with Japanese digital magazine Dig the Tea. "What I care about is creating more time and space in society where people can choose not to drink." Keep an eye on its events page for future pop-ups.
Hekate
Hekate didn't start out as a sober bar. Located in the tucked-away, less-crowded East Village since 2022, it originally served coffee, tea, and herbal elixirs before joining the zero-proof scene. This is owner Abby Ehmann's second venture; her first bar, Lucky, actually serves alcohol. She envisioned Hekate as a space for the sober and sober-curious to meet and mingle.
Behind the bar, cocktails with names like Vampire Blood, Apple-ca'lypse Now!, and Sleepy Sangria are whipped up by Hekate's bartenders using zero-ABV liquors, juices, garnishes, and simple syrups prepared by Ehmann herself. Drinks include classic cocktail dupes (think margaritas or whisky sours without the buzz) to inventive concoctions that summon blue matcha powder or coconut shavings. The beverage menu also includes non-alcoholic beer and wine, but note that certain brands may contain 0.5% alcohol, "which is less than the natural amount of alcohol that ferments naturally in grape or orange juice, so you're good," the bar's website notes.
Hekate's decor is on point with its namesake, the Greek goddess of magic and witchcraft: dark walls and mystical elements like antique mirrors, heavy bookshelves, and artworks set the moody, witchy vibe. There are tarot readings, themed parties, poetry readings, and even potion workshops. Judging by the rave reviews on Google, people have embraced Hekate's unpretentious, original atmosphere as much as its non-alcoholic elixirs. "It is everything a visiting goth could dream of when hunting for an oasis that feels like home," one Google reviewer gushed. "All the fun of a unique and inclusive bar without the regrets and liver damage!" Hekate's staff is pretty happy as well: one of its mocktail bartenders told Business Insider that not only did his customers seem happier, but that "my bathrooms are much cleaner."
Soft Bar
"Come for the coffee and cocktail, stay for the vibes," says New York's recently opened non-alcoholic establishment, Soft Bar. It's an invitation that patrons, sober or not, are quick to accept. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn — one of New York City's trending neighborhoods attracting serious attention in 2025 — Soft Bar is helmed by Carl Radke, known for his stint on Bravo's reality TV show "Summer House." Think of it as a more elevated watering hole that serves specialized coffee, snacks to nibble on, and "soft cocktails" — a term Radke prefers to "mocktails" in a bid to "redefine the non-alcoholic experience," he told restaurant reservation platform Resy.
Soft Bar takes its next-generation space to heart, determined to bridge the gap between a cozy coffee shop and a trendy cocktail bar. Customers can connect to the free Wi-Fi and work away on their laptops over a morning coffee ("something usually hard to find in Brooklyn", a Yelp reviewer wrote), and settle in for after-work non-alcoholic drinks with friends. Its beverage director, Richard Millwater, applied his previous bartending and management experience to Soft Bar's inventive lineup: expect surprising hints of aquafaba, California poppy, shiso, tonka, ashwagandha, hojicha, ginseng, or miso across the drinks menu.
The bar's industrial aesthetic and interior design also channel Brooklyn's spirit. "What I love even more is how they worked with local businesses for their tables and chairs, plus design elements by ABC Stone and the project design by Bolt Studio," one Google reviewer penned. "It feels like it really belongs to the neighborhood and adds so much character to Banker St!"
No More Cafe
New York City isn't lacking in iconic bars. From the Jack Kerouac and Dylan Thomas hangout White Horse Tavern to The Campbell, one of the country's most stunning bars hidden in the Grand Central train station, New Yorkers are spoiled for choice when it comes to worthy watering holes. But it says a lot when a zero-alcohol bar makes it to Lonely Planet's 20 favorite bars around the world list — and the establishment just happens to find itself in New York City.
Chef Rodrigo Nogueira's No More Café, which opened its East Village doors in 2024, was born from his desire for a convivial space to enjoy good food and thoughtfully made drinks — not necessarily alcoholic ones. Every ingredient in the innovative cocktail menu is intentional and thoughtful, resulting in a flavorful, well-structured drink that can swing from robust to refreshing, according to one's preference. One of its signature cocktails, Island Echo, jumps off from a sharp lime base and is layered with refreshing hints of ginger, cacao nibs, black pepper, and nutmeg; while Agave Phantom is a smoky and spicy mouthful with its concoction of lapsang souchong, jalapeño, black cardamom, and a hit of agave and apricot for sweetness. Cocktail add-ons, like a shot of ashwagandha or valerian root, add dimensions of energy or calm to your bespoke drink. Beers, coffees, teas, wines, and a selection of snacks are also on the menu.
"Each drink has a thoughtfully layered flavor profile with real, interesting ingredients – not your typical overly sweet, artificial non-alcoholic option," a Google reviewer praised. "This place completely redefines what a mocktail can be." No More Cafe also sells four of its signature cocktails by the bottle. Take its online flavor profile quiz to see what matches your taste before ordering.
Mockingbird
Mockingbird was born when its co-founder, Coulton Vento's 2024 Dry January attempt became permanent. A former cocktail enthusiast, Vento tried — and failed — to find that buzzy ambiance of a cocktail bar, but without the buzz. He and partner Evan Clark launched the zero-proof cocktail bar in Park Slope — a Brooklyn neighborhood where the brownstones, strollers, and dogs carry a faint hint of suburbia.
On the menu: Postscript Toddy, a mix of chamomile, black cardamom, Earl Grey, cinnamon, and anise; or Blackberry Momentum, crafted from ginger, yerba mate, mint, and the smoky bourbon-like hints of the zero-alcohol spirit St. Oak. Snacks, sharing plates, and larger dishes are available. The bar also sources non-alcoholic beers and wines from local-, women-, and minority-owned producers. The bar is a welcome addition to the laid-back neighborhood, and the no-alcohol concept seems to go down well with Mockingbird's clientele, who Clark described to the New York Post as "people in their mid-20s, early 30s, who are kind of in that transitional period of life."
Just a little over a year in, Google reviews are mostly glowing. One reviewer found Mockingbird's seasonal options a great incentive to keep coming back, while another reviewer praised the cocktails as delicious, complex, and crafted with care. However, other customers found small kinks in the occasional slow service, but "would come back, and hope they work out the service part," as one patron noted. Unlike some New York City establishments that don't take reservations, Mockingbird can be booked ahead.
Methodology
We turned to Google to find zero-proof bars in New York City that are open as of this writing. We consulted each bar's official website for information on their cocktail menus, locations, ethos, and history. We also gleaned more insight into each bar's creative and operational processes through interviews and features in Dig the Tea, Mingle Mocktail, Edible Manhattan, Business Insider, The Sober Curator, Resy, Lonely Planet, Village Preservation, and New York Post. Reviews on Google and Yelp were also consulted for additional information.