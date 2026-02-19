New York City's 5 Best Sober Bars To Partake In 2026's Dry Tourism Trend

You may have heard of — or even taken part in — Dry January, a monthlong commitment to avoid alcohol. But for many, the movement has shifted from temporary to permanent, and the numbers back it up. In its 90 years of tracking American drinking habits, global analytics firm Gallup's yearly Consumption Habits poll showed that 54% of Americans consumed alcohol in 2025 — the lowest since 1939. Gen Z is declining alcoholic drinks at much higher rates than the previous generations, forcing bar owners to rethink their strategies to stay relevant.

Condé Nast Traveler named "dry tourism" a travel trend of 2026, citing the continued rise of non-alcoholic beverages in restaurant and hotel menus worldwide. With the sober movement evolving from fad to lifestyle, New York City, always ahead in the cultural scene, is adapting to this drinking — or rather, non-drinking — culture. Sober bars are carving out their niche in New York's thriving bar scene, and bartenders are crafting mocktails as effortlessly and inventively as they do with cocktails. "Beverage directors are thinking about menu structure in relation to NA [non-alcoholic] drinks, and honestly I can't remember the last menu I saw recently that did NOT have an NA category," bartender, cocktail educator, and writer Jena Ellenwood told Forbes.

If you're traveling to New York, you'll be pleased to find a number of sober bars serving the tastiest non-alcoholic pours in the city. No need to hide out at home during Dry January or Sober October: these five picks, chosen through careful research, will please any sober or sober-curious drinker out there — without the hangover.