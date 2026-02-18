Pennsylvania's Underrated Lake Is A Family-Friendly Gem For Camping, Trails, And Boating

Pennsylvania is home to thousands of lakes, but only a small number are naturally formed, like the glacial Conneaut Lake, the largest of its kind in the state. The vast majority are actually manufactured. You can thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their work when you're fishing for largemouth bass on the deep, crystal-clear Raystown Lake or kayaking with the kids on Curwensville Lake, a family-friendly destination for camping, hiking, and boating,

Curwensville Lake was created in 1965 when the agency built a dam to manage flood control on Central Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River. Today, the 790-acre reservoir is the centerpiece of a beautiful recreation area in North Central Pennsylvania. One of the main attractions, of course, is water recreation. It's a popular spot for kayaking, boating, sailing, and waterskiing, as well as fishing for northern pike, walleye, bass, panfish, and more. "Great place to go boating," said one local reviewer on Google. "Always love the lake," added another. "Fun experiences and kid-friendly."

Conveniently, you can rent equipment on the spot. Borrow a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard ($16 for two hours, or $53 for the day, at the time of this writing) from the recreation area office to get your adventure started. Note that kids under the age of 12 must wear life jackets while out on the water. Back onshore, there's plenty more to keep families occupied, from disc golf and horseshoes to volleyball and playgrounds. If you love the family-oriented atmosphere at Curwensville Lake, consider a trip to Eagles Mere, a lake village with storybook cottages tucked away in Pennsylvania's mountains.