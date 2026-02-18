Pennsylvania's Underrated Lake Is A Family-Friendly Gem For Camping, Trails, And Boating
Pennsylvania is home to thousands of lakes, but only a small number are naturally formed, like the glacial Conneaut Lake, the largest of its kind in the state. The vast majority are actually manufactured. You can thank the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for their work when you're fishing for largemouth bass on the deep, crystal-clear Raystown Lake or kayaking with the kids on Curwensville Lake, a family-friendly destination for camping, hiking, and boating,
Curwensville Lake was created in 1965 when the agency built a dam to manage flood control on Central Pennsylvania's Susquehanna River. Today, the 790-acre reservoir is the centerpiece of a beautiful recreation area in North Central Pennsylvania. One of the main attractions, of course, is water recreation. It's a popular spot for kayaking, boating, sailing, and waterskiing, as well as fishing for northern pike, walleye, bass, panfish, and more. "Great place to go boating," said one local reviewer on Google. "Always love the lake," added another. "Fun experiences and kid-friendly."
Conveniently, you can rent equipment on the spot. Borrow a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard ($16 for two hours, or $53 for the day, at the time of this writing) from the recreation area office to get your adventure started. Note that kids under the age of 12 must wear life jackets while out on the water. Back onshore, there's plenty more to keep families occupied, from disc golf and horseshoes to volleyball and playgrounds. If you love the family-oriented atmosphere at Curwensville Lake, consider a trip to Eagles Mere, a lake village with storybook cottages tucked away in Pennsylvania's mountains.
Plan a family trip to Curwensville Lake
After getting out on the lake, explore the wooded trails around it. Though some steeper hikes in the area may be too challenging for kids, there are a few family-friendly paths to explore. The half-mile Jungle Trail is mostly flat and offers lovely lake views, as does the slightly longer 0.8-mile Lakeview Lane. Birdwatchers should also try the easy Woodcock Trail, which twists and turns through the forest — it's named for the birds that you're likely to see along the adventure. Take a break afterward for a picnic with water views.
If you'd love to see a sunrise in the wilderness, consider spending the night at the campground by the lake. Past visitors left rave reviews of the experience. "Amazing," commented one recent camper on The Dyrt. "Camping is great, especially at night with boats on the water." At the time of this writing, standard campsites with electric hook-ups cost $45 per night, with primitive camping ($35) and waterfront campsites without utilities ($40) also available. Alternatively, you could rent a family-friendly cabin, which sleeps six and has bunk beds, for $125 per night. You can buy firewood on site, as well as basic supplies from the camp store. Reservations are available online.
Curwensville Lake is open seasonally from early April through early November. If you're just coming in for the day, there's a $5 admission fee per vehicle (at the time of this writing). Pick up picnic supplies in the town of Curwensville (where you'll also find other food options) at Goodman's Foodliner, an independently run grocery store, less than a 15-minute drive away. The newly renovated Pittsburgh International Airport is about 2.5 hours from the lake by car.