Between Nashville And St. Louis Is Illinois' First State Park, With Picturesque Camping, Fishing, And History
Southern Illinois offers visitors superb outdoor adventures, alongside artsy small towns and cities brimming with culture. A trip to the stunning wilderness of Shawnee National Forest, with its rock formations and scenic trails, is sure to delight nature lovers. Explore more of the surrounding area, and you'll find a state park with a fascinating history and a variety of outdoor activities: Fort Massac State Park.
Fort Massac State Park was the first state park in Illinois, established in 1908, and it encompasses nearly 1,500 acres alongside the Ohio River. You might spot wildlife here, too. One Tripadvisor review notes that deer, owls, and hawks can be seen at Fort Massac.
Perhaps the main reason to visit Fort Massac State Park is to learn about the site's interesting history. A fort was built here by the French in 1757, but it was abandoned in 1763 and burned to the ground. During the Revolutionary War, the area was taken from the British as part of Illinois territory. George Washington later ordered the fort to be rebuilt in 1794. There is a replica of an American fort from 1802 at the park today (although it's closed at the time of this writing), along with a museum that houses a variety of exhibitions on the fort's history and daily life. There is also a scenic view of the Ohio River from behind the fort.
What to do at Fort Massac State Park
After learning about Fort Massac's history, you can enjoy the outdoor activities at the state park. The 2.5-mile Hickory Nut Ridge Trail goes alongside the river, with plenty of picturesque views. Fishing is allowed on the Ohio River here — anglers can cast a line for carp, crappie, bullhead, and bass, among others. Access is easy, thanks to a boat dock and launch ramp. There is also the Trout Pond for fishing, which is stocked seasonally with trout and is a solid family-friendly option for fishing.
Camping is available at Fort Massac State Park, with 50 campsites to choose from. All sites have an electric hookup, and amenities include showers, fire pits, and picnic tables. The campground is shaded and open year-round — reservations are required from March 1 to September 30, while the campground operates on a first-come, first-served basis for the rest of the year.
Fort Massac State Park is located about halfway between Nashville and St. Louis, and it is free to visit — there are no admission charges here. The best time to visit is in the middle of October, when the annual Fort Massac Encampment festival takes place. Visitors are transported back to the 1700s through reenactments, traditional music, and food from the time period. Around 200,000 people attend the festival each year. You can explore more Illinois state parks with a visit to the waterfalls and canyons of Dixon Springs State Park or the wild trails of Ferne Clyffe State Park.