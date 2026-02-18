Between Nashville And St. Louis Is Illinois' First State Park, With Picturesque Camping, Fishing, And History

Southern Illinois offers visitors superb outdoor adventures, alongside artsy small towns and cities brimming with culture. A trip to the stunning wilderness of Shawnee National Forest, with its rock formations and scenic trails, is sure to delight nature lovers. Explore more of the surrounding area, and you'll find a state park with a fascinating history and a variety of outdoor activities: Fort Massac State Park.

Fort Massac State Park was the first state park in Illinois, established in 1908, and it encompasses nearly 1,500 acres alongside the Ohio River. You might spot wildlife here, too. One Tripadvisor review notes that deer, owls, and hawks can be seen at Fort Massac.

Perhaps the main reason to visit Fort Massac State Park is to learn about the site's interesting history. A fort was built here by the French in 1757, but it was abandoned in 1763 and burned to the ground. During the Revolutionary War, the area was taken from the British as part of Illinois territory. George Washington later ordered the fort to be rebuilt in 1794. There is a replica of an American fort from 1802 at the park today (although it's closed at the time of this writing), along with a museum that houses a variety of exhibitions on the fort's history and daily life. There is also a scenic view of the Ohio River from behind the fort.