Illinois' Wildlife-Filled Wilderness Park Hidden In Shawnee Hills Has Waterfalls And Canyons

Dixon Springs State Park sits in an under-the-radar scenic area of southern Illinois known as the Shawnee Hills. As the name suggests, the Shawnee Hills are a hilly region characterized by a vast sandstone foundation that has been sculpted by wind, rain, and time. Sitting too far south to experience the distinctive glacial erosion brought on by the last Ice Age, the Shawnee Hills instead display a much more dramatic range of cliffs, gorges, and pocky pinnacles that look more like the landscapes of Utah than the Midwest. The region's forests are also among the most biodiverse in both Illinois and the Midwest as a whole, with examples of upland, bottomland, and woodland forests, as well as barrens, glades, caves, and other types of habitats.

The most prominent public land preserve in the Shawnee Hills is the federally-administered Shawnee National Forest, which protects natural wonders like the scenic Garden of the Gods Wilderness and its idyllic trails. However, Dixon Springs State Park boasts an equally stunning showcase of the region's ancient geological beauty, with some of the best opportunities to tour the gigantic 315-million-year-old chunk of sandstone that underlies the entire area.

Topography-wise, Dixon Springs State Park has a comprehensive collection of overhanging cliffs, crags, boulders, and precipitous gorges, much of it bisected by natural springs. The park's hilly and rocky terrain, combined with consistent Midwest rains, produces several gorgeous waterfalls that may decorate the park on any given day. Complementing all of these features is a rich canopy of centuries-old trees, ferns, and other types of flora. The centerpiece of Dixon Springs' geological wonders is undoubtedly the striking Ghost Dance Canyon, which presides in the heart of the park with monolithic boulders and scintillating waterfalls.