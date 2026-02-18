Sandwiched Between Washington, DC And Harper's Ferry Is Maryland's Blue Ridge Gateway Town For Outdoor Adventure

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, set in one of the most important towns in American history, is just an hour-and-a-half drive from Washington, D.C. Come for the Civil War Museum and the quaint downtown, stay for the lush river views and a scenic hiking trail that leads through the Blue Ridge Mountains. And if you'd like to base yourself slightly apart from the touristy heart of this West Virginia town, consider staying in nearby Brunswick, Maryland, a low-key gateway to the great outdoors.

Brunswick is located on the banks of the Potomac River, near the border of Maryland and Virginia. Located right on the road that leads from the nation's capital to Harper's Ferry, it's just a 15-minute drive from the entrance of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers. With more than twenty miles of hiking trails, including some that lead to elevated overlooks with views of the water and forests below, the national historic park is a wonderland for outdoor explorers. With a diversity of rocks and cliff faces, the park also offers some of the region's best rock climbing — And some of the top sites are just minutes away from Brunswick.