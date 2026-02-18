Sandwiched Between Washington, DC And Harper's Ferry Is Maryland's Blue Ridge Gateway Town For Outdoor Adventure
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, set in one of the most important towns in American history, is just an hour-and-a-half drive from Washington, D.C. Come for the Civil War Museum and the quaint downtown, stay for the lush river views and a scenic hiking trail that leads through the Blue Ridge Mountains. And if you'd like to base yourself slightly apart from the touristy heart of this West Virginia town, consider staying in nearby Brunswick, Maryland, a low-key gateway to the great outdoors.
Brunswick is located on the banks of the Potomac River, near the border of Maryland and Virginia. Located right on the road that leads from the nation's capital to Harper's Ferry, it's just a 15-minute drive from the entrance of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park and the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers. With more than twenty miles of hiking trails, including some that lead to elevated overlooks with views of the water and forests below, the national historic park is a wonderland for outdoor explorers. With a diversity of rocks and cliff faces, the park also offers some of the region's best rock climbing — And some of the top sites are just minutes away from Brunswick.
Explore the small town surrounded by outdoor adventure that is Brunswick
Brunswick is also right on the C&O Canal Towpath, a nearly 185-mile trail that leads from Georgetown (in Washington, D.C.) to Cumberland, Maryland. Historically a path for mules to pull boats through the canal, the towpath is now a recreational trail that's perfect for cycling and walking. "Nice, flat place to walk, run, or bike," wrote one local on Google. As another reviewer chimed in, "great access to the towpath for biking or hiking!" If you love the C&O Canal Towpath, check out the historic Ohio and Erie Canal towpath, a scenic trail connecting Cleveland to Ohio's only national park.
If you want to get out on the Potomac River, rent a kayak or canoe ($46-60 per person, including shuttle transportation) from River & Trail Outfitters at the Brunswick Family Campground. From April through November, you can launch right from the waterfront campground's boat ramp and paddle to river islands, fish for smallmouth bass and catfish, enjoy views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and spot great blue herons and egrets in the wild. If you'd like to explore the waterway on a guided tour, you can reserve a spot online. Four-hour tubing trips (from $54 per person) also depart from the campground in late spring through early fall.
Plan your trip to the Blue Ridge Gateway town of Brunswick, Maryland
You can pitch a tent at the riverside Brunswick Family Campground (from $13 per person) or rent a rustic cabin (from $88 per night) with water views, fire pits, and picnic tables. All overnight guests have access to a bathhouse with hot showers, a playground for kids, volleyball and basketball courts, and more. Travelers can pick up drinks, snacks, and firewood at the campground store. For a larger selection of picnic and grilling supplies, there's a Weis Markets grocery store in town.
A lodging option with more contemporary digs is Travelodge by Wyndham Brunswick, a budget-friendly hotel with a fitness center and a diner that stays open 24 hours a day. Before heading out on a hike, go for breakfast at Beans in the Belfry (open most days from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.), a café located inside a restored church near the riverfront. After your outdoor adventures in the Blue Ridge Mountains, have dinner or drinks at the Potomac Street Grill (open most days from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.), a family-run local institution that's steps away from the C&O Canal Towpath.
Washington, D.C., is just over an hour away by car or train, and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) is even closer, about a 45-minute drive from Brunswick. The town of Harpers Ferry is 15 minutes away by car or thirty minutes by bike.