The Longest Lake Name In America Is Found At This Massachusetts Charmer For Swimming, Fishing, And Boating

Webster Lake in Massachusetts, resting on top of the Connecticut border, wasn't always known by its English name. To the local Algonquian tribes, specifically the Nipmuc people, who spoke a language known as Loup, it was called Chaubunagungamaugg, meaning "fishing place at the boundary." Then, almost as if to confuse the English-language speakers who settled there, natives started referring to it as Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg ("English knifemen and Nipmuc Indians at the boundary or neutral fishing place"), an official name it still carries today.

At 45 letters, it's the longest one-word place name in America and the third longest globally — a hill in New Zealand's North Island has 85 letters, while a Welsh village clocks in at second, with 58 letters and a whopping four "l's" in sequence. The people of Lake Chaubunagungamaug, to use its Google Maps rendering, are so proud of the name that plans to shorten it in the 1950s were met with resistance. The poet Bertha A. Joslin made her feelings clear when she wrote: "'Touch not a g!' No impious hand." Nevertheless, there is still discussion about how the name should be spelled, with heated disputes over the true number of "g's."

The lake's nominal curiosities have attracted the interest of reporters for decades. But it's more than a mere orthographic battleground. The 3-mile body of water, created by retreating glaciers during the last ice age, functions like a trio of large ponds — the North Pond, Middle Pond, and South Pond — connected by narrow straits. Islands are scattered across the lake, and beaches, jetties, and lakefront restaurants nestle on its little peninsulas. You can take a fishing boat, pontoon, or jet ski onto the lake, or go for a swim and admire the handsome homes lining the 17 miles of shore.