Montana's Remote Big Sky Country Locale Is A Lakeside Retreat With Mountain Views And Outdoor Fun
Montana is known as Big Sky Country. The sky is big, as are the mountains, and the landscape is untamed. Montanans sense the big sky's pull so strongly it was even stamped on their license plates for a time. It's also remote, tucked up against Canada between Idaho and the Dakotas, and has one of the lowest populations in the United States, currently just north of one million residents. On the other hand, Montana is the third-largest state by land area in the lower 48. To experience this big sky land of extremes, consider visiting Marion, a charming lakeside retreat, surrounded by mountains, with access to as much outdoor adventure as you can handle.
Marion, population 1,149, is located in the northwestern corner of Montana within the Salish Mountain Range and nestled along the shores of Little Bitterroot Lake. It's small, but still provides amenities for visitors. There are three restaurants: Hilltop Hitching Post, Marion Grill, and Rail Line Tavern. The Hilltop Hitching Post also contains a lodge with guest rooms for a place to rest up for your next outing.
Getting to Marion is not as difficult as one would think. Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) is a scant 30 miles away in neighboring Kalispell. Kalispell, an underrated city with a walkable downtown and outdoor fun, is fairly small itself, with a population of only around 34,000, but it's also the gateway to Glacier National Park. The park has unmatched beauty and is known as the crown of the continent. Accordingly, the airport services multiple airlines with many direct flights, and it has all the conveniences of a larger airport.
You don't have to choose between mountains or lakes in Marion
The primary mountain vistas to be had from Marion are of the Salish Mountains, as the town sits in a valley of that very range. The Salish Mountains comprise medium-elevation peaks with rounded, tree-covered summits. The closest major peak is Blacktail Mountain, which rises 6,769 feet and dominates the skyline to the southeast. Ashley Mountain and Murr Peak can also be seen to the north and south respectively. On a clear day, you may be able to catch a glimpse of the Whitefish Mountains to the northeast and the Mission and Swan mountain ranges to the east.
In stark contrast to the mountains stretching to the sky, Little Bitterroot Lake is a tranquil oasis on the valley floor. It's not the largest lake in the region; That award goes to nearby Flathead Lake, which is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi. But Little Bitterroot Lake has a surface area of around 2,970 acres (4.64 square miles) and an average depth of 114 feet. That's still a pretty big and perfect slice of clear mountain water.
Marion hugs the southeast shore of the lake and is an ideal place from which to launch your aquatic adventures. The town's only park, Kasey Cummings Park, is located at the point where the Little Bitterroot River joins the lake. Covering 3 acres, Kasey Cummings has picnic tables, a gazebo, bathrooms, and a spot to launch your boat. All types of recreational boats are allowed on the lake, and activities typically seen include water-skiing, fishing, and canoeing. The deep waters of the lake make it especially good for catching Kokanee salmon, though you'll also be able to have fun chasing rainbow trout and yellow perch.
Marion is an outdoor enthusiast's paradise
Marion and its surrounding landscape is a paradise for outdoor adventure lovers. From mild to wild, there's something for pretty much everyone. The Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge lies just northwest of Little Bitterroot Lake and offers multiple trails through wetlands, uplands, riparian corridors, and temperate forests. As the name implies, wildlife viewing is spectacular here. Primarily established for the protection of migratory bird habitat, you may also have the chance to spot some of Montana's larger fauna, such as bears, wolves, and moose.
If more vigorous hiking is on your agenda, Marion is in close proximity to some epic treks. One example is the Lupine Lake Trail which starts just to the north of Little Bitterroot Lake. This 5-mile out-and-back trail gains about 1,000 feet in elevation over its course and ends with the reward of a clear alpine lake reflecting the Montana sky. If you do the hike in autumn, be prepared for the golden blaze of the larches changing color. If your legs are up to the challenge, from Lupine Lake you can continue on the trail to Ashley Mountain, an additional 10.3-mile out-and-back with just over 2,000 feet in elevation gain.
For those who crave the rush of adrenaline, you can get your fix in Marion. Want to jump out of a plane? Meadow Peak Skydiving is headquartered a few miles west of town and can make that wish a reality. If carving turns in the snow is more your speed, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area is about an hour drive. With four lifts, trails for all skill levels, and an average annual snowfall of 250 inches, it's a must-do for winter sports enthusiasts. To avoid airline fees, consider shipping your skis to the resort.