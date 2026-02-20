Montana's Remote Big Sky Country Locale Is A Lakeside Retreat With Mountain Views And Outdoor Fun

Montana is known as Big Sky Country. The sky is big, as are the mountains, and the landscape is untamed. Montanans sense the big sky's pull so strongly it was even stamped on their license plates for a time. It's also remote, tucked up against Canada between Idaho and the Dakotas, and has one of the lowest populations in the United States, currently just north of one million residents. On the other hand, Montana is the third-largest state by land area in the lower 48. To experience this big sky land of extremes, consider visiting Marion, a charming lakeside retreat, surrounded by mountains, with access to as much outdoor adventure as you can handle.

Marion, population 1,149, is located in the northwestern corner of Montana within the Salish Mountain Range and nestled along the shores of Little Bitterroot Lake. It's small, but still provides amenities for visitors. There are three restaurants: Hilltop Hitching Post, Marion Grill, and Rail Line Tavern. The Hilltop Hitching Post also contains a lodge with guest rooms for a place to rest up for your next outing.

Getting to Marion is not as difficult as one would think. Glacier Park International Airport (FCA) is a scant 30 miles away in neighboring Kalispell. Kalispell, an underrated city with a walkable downtown and outdoor fun, is fairly small itself, with a population of only around 34,000, but it's also the gateway to Glacier National Park. The park has unmatched beauty and is known as the crown of the continent. Accordingly, the airport services multiple airlines with many direct flights, and it has all the conveniences of a larger airport.