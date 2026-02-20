Maryland's Quiet Chesapeake Bay Beach Park With Fun Amenities Might Be The State's Most Underrated
While many keep heading east after crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to reach the Atlantic Ocean beaches, beautiful sandy stretches beckon you along the Chesapeake Bay as well. From the eastern end of the Bay Bridge, drive about an hour north on the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway, which goes through cute towns and historic sites, and turn off to the waterfront town of Betterton, Maryland. Occupying a prime position, where the Sassafras River flows into the Chesapeake Bay, Betterton was once a fishing village that transformed into a thriving shipping hub due to its location between Baltimore and Wilmington. Later, the town started drawing summer vacationers, who came by steamboat from Baltimore following World War II to enjoy the town's sizable beach, waterfront views, and small-town charm.
Today, Betterton may be overlooked for Maryland's Ocean City, home to one of America's best beaches and a classic boardwalk, or refined Chesapeake Bay towns like St. Michaels, but this historic, one-square-mile haven is the perfect underrated getaway. Leisurely days can be spent utilizing Betterton Beach's fun amenities, such as lounging on the tranquil beach, swimming in the cool waters, fishing off the jetty, playing beach volleyball, and kayaking or paddling along the shoreline.
Betterton Beach is located about a two-hour drive from both Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The best time to visit Betterton Beach is between June and September, when average temperatures range from 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Betterton Beach's bathhouse (with restroom facilities) is open daily from mid-June to Labor Day. Additionally, there is weekend-only access in May, early June, and the rest of September. Though Betterton may be a hidden gem to most, the beach is definitely a popular spot for locals on sunny summer weekends, and the free parking lot fills quickly.
How to spend a day at Betterton Beach
The star of the 5-acre beach park is the wide 300 feet of sandy golden beach washed by the calm Chesapeake Bay waters. Betterton Beach is ideal for wading or swimming, as the river ensures the waters here are less salty than other parts of the bay. This means there are no stinging sea nettles (a type of jellyfish) that are common in these waters. Lifeguards supervise the beach and are on duty between Memorial Day and Labor Day from Thursday through Sunday. For those who want to get out on the bay, there is a ramp for boats or smaller watercraft to explore the pristine coastline. A small jetty that juts into the bay is also a favorite spot for fishing.
Back on shore, Betterton has plenty of amenities to keep visitors entertained. A large beach volleyball net invites competitive games for groups, and you won't want to miss a stroll along the shoreline, where pretty seashells and sea glass are often deposited. Afterwards, gather for lunch on the park's grassy, tree-lined lawns that are dotted with shady picnic tables. Steps away is Betterton Beach's bathhouse with bathrooms and a shower.
At the end of the day, Betterton Beach's westward-facing position often offers breathtaking sunsets over the bay. For those who want to enjoy the beach for longer, there are a number of condo rentals, historic cottages, and inns in tiny Betterton, as well as two restaurants. A livelier scene is found just a 20-minute drive away in Chestertown, a charming town that offers annual festivals and fresh Chesapeake Bay seafood.