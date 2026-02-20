Maryland's Quiet Chesapeake Bay Beach Park With Fun Amenities Might Be The State's Most Underrated

While many keep heading east after crossing the Chesapeake Bay Bridge to reach the Atlantic Ocean beaches, beautiful sandy stretches beckon you along the Chesapeake Bay as well. From the eastern end of the Bay Bridge, drive about an hour north on the Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway, which goes through cute towns and historic sites, and turn off to the waterfront town of Betterton, Maryland. Occupying a prime position, where the Sassafras River flows into the Chesapeake Bay, Betterton was once a fishing village that transformed into a thriving shipping hub due to its location between Baltimore and Wilmington. Later, the town started drawing summer vacationers, who came by steamboat from Baltimore following World War II to enjoy the town's sizable beach, waterfront views, and small-town charm.

Today, Betterton may be overlooked for Maryland's Ocean City, home to one of America's best beaches and a classic boardwalk, or refined Chesapeake Bay towns like St. Michaels, but this historic, one-square-mile haven is the perfect underrated getaway. Leisurely days can be spent utilizing Betterton Beach's fun amenities, such as lounging on the tranquil beach, swimming in the cool waters, fishing off the jetty, playing beach volleyball, and kayaking or paddling along the shoreline.

Betterton Beach is located about a two-hour drive from both Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The best time to visit Betterton Beach is between June and September, when average temperatures range from 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Betterton Beach's bathhouse (with restroom facilities) is open daily from mid-June to Labor Day. Additionally, there is weekend-only access in May, early June, and the rest of September. Though Betterton may be a hidden gem to most, the beach is definitely a popular spot for locals on sunny summer weekends, and the free parking lot fills quickly.