Texas' Bold And Beautiful Library Is A Buzzing Cultural Center Tucked Next To The San Antonio River Walk

There's no shortage of things to see and do along the San Antonio River Walk, from boat tours and boutique shopping to mission visits and whiskey tastings. Book lovers won't want to miss one lesser-known highlight just steps from the city's famous 15-mile waterway: the beautiful main branch of the San Antonio Public Library, a buzzing cultural hub known for its bold design and lively line-up of readings, lectures, live music, and free activities.

Located downtown in the city's business district, the San Antonio Central Library opened its doors in 1995. The six-story building, designed by the Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, stands out from its surroundings with its geometric lines and bright "enchilada red" facade with purple and yellow accents. The library's bold appearance was a reflection of San Antonio's shifting urban landscape, according to Nelson Wolff, the city's mayor at the time. "Over the years, the city had become more and more Hispanic," Wolff said in a 2022 interview with the Texas Standard. "[We] wanted to do something strikingly different that had not been seen in San Antonio."

More than three decades later — the Central Library celebrated its 30th birthday in 2025 after undergoing $3 million renovations — the downtown landmark is a draw for art fans and avid readers alike. "Our central library is so amazing!" wrote one local reviewer on Yelp. "Their gallery walls are always filled with free, amazing art." Don't miss Dale Chihuly's "Fiesta Tower," a towering colored-glass installation on the second floor, and "Caballo Tamaño Grande" by Fernando Botero, a whimsical horse sculpture in the lobby.