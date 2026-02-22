Tampa's 4 Pirate-Themed Attractions For Memorable Family Fun, According To Parents

Home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa, Florida, is no stranger to pirates and salty scallywags. Fortunately for families traveling with kids, a good number of the top attractions are kid-friendly or geared specifically for young lads and lasses.

Unlike Orlando and other Florida cities overflowing with pirate-themed miniature golf courses, Tampa's history of piracy is rooted in something deeper than shipwrecked greens and lost treasure at the 18th hole. From the annual pirate "attack" staged to promote tourism to a feared 18th-century captain, José Gaspar, who may or may not have raided ships off the coast, Tampa's pirate past has the right balance of fact and fantasy to engage any child.

While there are adults-only pirate attractions in Tampa (like Morgan's Cove Tavern), our ranking focuses on highly rated activities specifically for children under 12. Our recommendations are based on the experience of parents and families who have personally visited these attractions, drawing on input from reviews on Google and Reddit and local guides like Kid Approved Tampa. As many of the activities in this ranking are outdoors, the best time to visit Tampa is between October and April. However, if you're planning to include a stop at Disney World or Universal Studios in Orlando, recently ranked America's "Happiest Holiday Destination," you'll want to avoid the holiday rush at the end of December.