Locals Adore Santa Cruz's Charming Grocery Store With Huge Breakfast Burritos And Ocean Views
If Reddit threads and the passionate folk of the locals-only "Take Back Santa Cruz" Facebook group are to be believed, breakfast burritos are serious business. Yet, as a local myself, I hadn't visited one of the most beloved breakfast burrito spots until I discovered just how much people were talking about it online. Over the last few years, The Point Market in Santa Cruz, California, has earned a cult following, attracting visitors across the Bay Area and travelers on those famous, breathtaking West Coast road trips for two things: big, fat breakfast burritos and million-dollar coastal views.
Located in Santa Cruz's Pleasure Point surfing district, The Point Market is part neighborhood grocery store and part grill. If it were in New York, you might call it a "bodega," but on the West Coast, it's a simple corner store. Even though the market has captured the attention of content creators, it still feels like the kind of place that never intended to be famous. The kitchen serves up breakfast burritos so big it's hard to wrap your hands around them, plates of huevos rancheros, and hot sandwiches, belly-filling meals designed to satisfy that post-surf hunger.
Featuring pelicans painted on the side of the building and a door plastered with local event advertisements, the building is unassuming. Inside, surfers make a beeline for the self-serve drip coffee, their hair still spikey wet from a quick towel dry, while dogs wait patiently at the door for their owners. The shelves are packed with all the essentials you'd expect at a neighborhood grocery store (you won't find yourself wanting for steak and barbecue sauce here), plus tourist-friendly must-haves like sunscreen and a decent selection of local goods.
Grab a burrito and watch the surf at The Point Market
During my first visit, I ordered the Cali Breakfast Burrito because I'm a sucker for carne asada with avocado, but the Barrel Burrito is another local favorite. The first bite is an explosion of melty cheddar cheese, scrambled eggs with just the right fluffiness, and tender grilled beef. "Got to say I can't remember a better breakfast burrito," shared another visitor on Tripadvisor. "We got a large chorizo, and it was perfect to share. Add to it the great scenery across the street, and you have a really great place!"
There are a few seats in front of the market, but for front row ocean spots, head to Pleasure Point Park across the street. Perched on the cliffs, this pocket park isn't as grand as the serene Natural Bridges State Beach, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to enjoy a to-go meal. You'll find a couple of picnic tables in front of the park restrooms, but the best seats in the house can be found right at the cliff's edge. Protected by a railing, this concrete wall steals shade from the giant cypress above and allows you to watch surfers catch wave after wave.
The Point Market is open daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. However, the best time to visit is in the morning, when the place fills with the smell of breakfast and the neighborhood is just starting to wake up.