Montana's Low-Key City With Western Vibes Has Intriguing Museums And A Historic Downtown

When it comes to offering an expanse of open country roads beneath an endless sky, no one does it better than the great state of Montana. Fittingly named Big Sky Country, its rugged landscape is peppered with charming towns, such as Wise River, which offers scenic camping and access to historic ghost towns. But turn your gaze toward the heart of the state, where Highway 12 meets Highway 191, and you'll find the city of Harlowton, a true Western destination by character and fabric.

Simplified to "Harlo" by the locals, this former railway hub sits in the center of Montana — a state that is hard to define, having adopted both a Western pioneer character and Midwest farming hallmarks. Harlo embodies that, blending a weekend on a traditional working cattle ranch with visits to local art galleries and hiking trails. Less than an hour west of Harlo, in the shadow of Elk Peak, lies the Bonanza Creek Ranch, founded in the 1870s. As a guest ranch, it offers authentic northwestern hospitality in one of its cabins and a plunge into a plethora of activities of your choosing. Whether it's nature photography, fishing, or riding out with the cowboys to work the cattle, you're one with nature. Open from mid-June to mid-September, it's located at 523 Bonanza Creek Road.

Finding yourself in the dead center of Montana, adventure calls in every direction, with Harlo rich in activities both in town and outdoors. From guided trail rides at the local Sweet Grass Ranch to a downtown with museums steeped in rich history from its heyday as a railroad hub, this isn't a drive-through city. Harlo is a colorful mosaic of unique attractions, tasty bites, and a vibrant community that is welcoming and tightly-knit.