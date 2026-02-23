San Juan's Beachfront Neighborhood Is A Relaxed Village With Local Eats And Quiet Streets

Many first-time visitors to Puerto Rico's capital head straight for Old San Juan, the historic district famous for its centuries-old forts, colorful festivals, and vibrant nightlife. After seeing its main attractions, consider venturing into other areas of the city to get a better feel for the Boricua lifestyle. One place worth checking out is Ocean Park, one of the city's prettiest and most walkable neighborhoods, beloved by locals for its quiet streets and lively food scene.

Part of the Santurce district on the island's northern coast, Ocean Park is mostly residential. Though the area was traditionally agricultural, it started developing in the early 20th century when San Juan's electric tramway was extended to its beachfront. The neighborhood's laid-back streets, some featuring 1930s-era architecture, are reminders of the past. And according to residents, the historic buildings help to lend the neighborhood "an authentic local flavor."

As one local wrote on Tripadvisor, the neighborhood "still retains a number of interesting early [20th] century buildings, especially on Taft, Cordero, McLeary, Pacific and Atlantic streets and in the gated section, where one can find quite a few notable Art Deco and Spanish Revival houses." Visitors can stroll around Ocean Park's palm tree-lined side streets to enjoy the eclectic architectural display.