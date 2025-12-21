San Juan's 5 Prettiest Walkable Neighborhoods

Founded in 1521, Old San Juan is one of the oldest cities in the country and is a must-visit neighborhood. With its cobblestone streets, colorful colonial-era buildings, and waterfront views, it was difficult to resist taking a photo of every block, especially around places like Calle Fortaleza, an umbrella-lined street. But beyond that, Old San Juan is one of the best historic districts in the country, so there's no shortage of sightseeing either. Better yet, it's easy to get around on foot, with visitors like blogger Jet Set Jazzmine claiming, "Old San Juan is very walkable. You can navigate the area by car, but it honestly took longer to drive, in my experience." Even at it's widest, it only takes 13 minutes to walk across this vibrant neighborhood.

The city's historic forts, built by the Spanish, Castillo San Felipe del Morro (often referred to as El Morro) and Castillo San Cristóbal, whose histories trace back to the 16th and 17th centuries, respectively, are a must while in Old San Juan. It's also budget-friendly, and costs just $10 to see both. You'll also find places like Catedral de San Juan, one of the oldest churches in the Americas, and Casa Blanca, the city's first residence, which was built in 1521 for Juan Ponce de León. Apart from historic landmarks, don't skip stopping into some of Old San Juan's charming local businesses like Barrachina, which is said to be where the legendary piña colada was created (which we can confirm was delicious). Some argue that Caribe Hilton was actually the site of the drink's creation, but we'll leave it to you to decide which spot crafts the better cocktail.