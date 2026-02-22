Tucson's Most Walkable Neighborhood Is A Quirky, Historic, Arizona Gem Brimming With Americana Vibes

Among Tucson's historic neighborhoods is a small area just next to the hip entertainment hub of the Historic Fourth Avenue, whose name belies its history: Iron Horse. Known as Tucson's "most walkable neighborhood" with a Walk Score of 87, Iron Horse is like a dynamic time capsule that captures the days when the Southern Pacific Railroad first ran through Tucson in 1880 and transformed the city (iron horse is slang for a locomotive, per Merriam-Webster's definition).

Different demographics — creatives, young people, and long-term residents — intermingle in this quirky neighborhood filled with 19th- and 20th-century buildings, according to a guide of Tucson's neighborhoods. Step into the '30s with a visit to Tucson's oldest bar, grab some snacks at an iconic Americana-style market that hasn't changed since the 1960s, or spot the vintage Southern Pacific caboose parked outside a resident's house next to the train tracks. Iron Horse was developed in 1890 to house train workers, as Southern Pacific had a stipulation that workers had to live within a mile of the railroad in order to hear the whistle calling them to work in this pre-telephone era. The tracks still run through the neighborhood, and the sound of the train remains an integral part of Iron Horse.

Since the neighborhood was geared towards transient workers, rental units were built, and the historic styles can still be seen today, including Sonoran, Territorial, Craftsman, and Queen Anne Revival. Iron Horse is special because all these styles were built for rentals, and they have a no-frills, minimal external decoration that appealed to the function-focused railroad workers who once occupied them. Luckily, many of these buildings have been maintained, allowing Iron Horse to keep its historic appeal.