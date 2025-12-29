Downtown Tucson's Hip Historic District Is An Entertainment Hub Full Of Art, Shops, And Diverse Dining
Tucson, Arizona's second-largest city, lies in the heart of the Sonoran Desert and features its signature saguaro cacti. It's also surrounded by scenic mountain ranges in every direction with towering Mount Lemmon as its highest peak. Its food scene is considered one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, according to travelers, and it's ranked as a UNESCO city of culinary excellence for its gastronomy scene, which includes Sonoran Mexican cuisine. You can discover part of its diverse eateries, along with unique shopping and colorful art, in the hip, historic downtown area known as the Historic Fourth Avenue Business District.
Known simply as "Fourth" or "The Ave" by locals, Historic Fourth Avenue is comprised of six blocks running from 3rd Street to 9th Street sandwiched between the University of Arizona campus and the rest of the downtown core. Originally a residential neighborhood, it became a commercial district in 1916 when the Fourth Avenue Underpass was built (according to the area's website) and it served as a supply chain business for other downtown retail activity. The Daily Wildcat reports that in the late 1960s, low rent brought in small, independent businesses, shaping its true character with an artsy vibe and attracting a diverse mix of people.
The district was added to the National Register of Historic Places following its 2016 centennial anniversary. Today's visitor can discover a hip entertainment and shopping district with more than 140 local establishments, all housed in these historic buildings. Ditch the car, though; Fourth Avenue is best explored on foot or by bicycle. For public transit, try the Sun Link Streetcar, which runs along the Avenue every 15 minutes with three stops in the district and connections to the rest of downtown.
Experience an art lover's paradise in Tucson's Historic Fourth Avenue
It's easy to find art in Historic Fourth Avenue, including amongst the historical buildings designed by well-known architects using various styles, such as Victorian, Gothic, and Spanish Colonial Revival. Start your exploration on the north end at 4th Avenue and 9th Street at the present-day underpass, which replaced the original underpass between 2007 and 2009 and now serves as a historical monument.
As you walk underneath, you can view the Tucson Portrait Project, featuring 6,000 black-and-white photos depicting Tucson's past across a series of mosaic panels. From here, your tour of 4th Ave murals begins — part of the more than 500 murals around Tucson as compiled in a database by the website Tucson Mural Project. "Hot Air Balloons," by local artist Joe Pagac, is across the street from the underpass. The Mike Haggerty Plaza, located between 7th and 8th Streets, is highlighted by several other murals, including "Together We Thrive," a collaboration led by artist Michael B. Schwartz. Further down, along the building for Antigone Books, is the "Imagination Navigation Sonoran Sea" mural, created by Tucson native Jessica Gonzales, who has created murals all over the city.
You may notice several metal sculptures with locks attached, part of former annual Lock Your Love on the Avenue events where couples could place a decorated lock on a sculpture while fundraising for a local nonprofit. Now these sculptures are permanent, and couples can add a lock at any time in absence of a formal event. Among the galleries you can peruse is La Iguana Art Gallery, known for its extensive Mexican art collection. For further art enrichment, time your visit to coincide with Tucson's La Encantada, a prestigious art festival held three times annually set against scenic peaks.
Delight in diverse dining options throughout the Historic Fourth Avenue District
Many of the hip district's mix of eateries have been featured on reality tv food shows, so you can please your palate from among the city's staple Sonoran Mexican fare to pizza, delis, health food and beyond. A district favorite since 1932 is Caruso's Italian, operated by multiple generations of the Zagona family. The classic made-to-order Italian menu is highlighted by the restaurant's huge copper pot housing the special Caruso red sauce, which can be purchased to take home. Choose to dine on its outdoor patio for an authentic Italian street feel. For breakfast and brunch served all day, head to Cafe Passe, which offers a diverse selection of menu items, including ample vegan options, a full bar, live music, and an outside garden patio patrons rave about. Yelper's point to the cafe's vibe and tasty food as reasons to visit, with one calling it "incredible ambience" while another calls it "a gem of 4th Ave."
Lindy's on 4th Ave serves up what it calls Downtown Tucson's best burger, plus it offers a rotating burger of the month and unique burger pairings and sauces. Brooklyn Pizza Company was voted best pizza in Tucson by the readers of Tucson Weekly (via Instagram). It offers hand-tossed slices and whole pies, and uses solar power (in addition to standard electricity) for pizza making. Venture inside Mr. Head's Art Gallery & Bar and you find an art-meets-drink experience where you can order from a selection of beers, cocktails, and spirits while perusing through art pieces from local artisans. These artisan creations vary across multiple mediums and adorn the bar surface and its walls (and they're available for sale). The bar also hosts theme parties and DJ nights.
Stroll and shop along Historic Fourth Avenue and experience the twice annual street fair
The Fourth Avenue district is lined with unique shops — half of which are owned by women according to the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association (via The Daily Wildcat). Among them are thrift shops, book shops, gift shops, tattoo shops, and other service-oriented businesses.
You can find a whole lot of vintage options, starting with The Tucson Thrift Shop between 7th and 8th Streets. It's your destination for vintage clothing and accessories or Halloween costumes, and dates back to the 1950s. Known for its selection of hats, it's one of the largest in the city and one of several in the District. Hurricane Records, owned by a local musician, is housed inside a green craftsman house with a collection of vintage vinyl records and other vintage music supplies. Venture to the The Book Stop and get lost amongst the shelves lined with used, rare, and out-of-print book titles gathered from past customers. It offers trade deals and purchases books for its collection a couple of times per year. On the far south end, stop in at Sagebrush & Saguaro, a plant and gift shop featuring hand-stamped artisan works crafted by the female owner-operator, for the perfect Tucson- or Southwest-themed souvenir. As a bonus, meet Mr. Bubbles, called the "best shop dog ever" by a Google reviewer.
For over 50 years every winter and spring, the twice annual Fourth Avenue Street Fair brings in 350,000 people to the district. It features a combination of art, entertainment, shopping, and food. If you don't mind the crowds, time your visit to coincide with either fair to embrace and experience all that the Historic Fourth Avenue District has to offer.