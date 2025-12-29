Downtown Tucson's Hip Historic District Is An Entertainment Hub Full Of Art, Shops, And Diverse Dining

Tucson, Arizona's second-largest city, lies in the heart of the Sonoran Desert and features its signature saguaro cacti. It's also surrounded by scenic mountain ranges in every direction with towering Mount Lemmon as its highest peak. Its food scene is considered one of the most underrated foodie destinations in America, according to travelers, and it's ranked as a UNESCO city of culinary excellence for its gastronomy scene, which includes Sonoran Mexican cuisine. You can discover part of its diverse eateries, along with unique shopping and colorful art, in the hip, historic downtown area known as the Historic Fourth Avenue Business District.

Known simply as "Fourth" or "The Ave" by locals, Historic Fourth Avenue is comprised of six blocks running from 3rd Street to 9th Street sandwiched between the University of Arizona campus and the rest of the downtown core. Originally a residential neighborhood, it became a commercial district in 1916 when the Fourth Avenue Underpass was built (according to the area's website) and it served as a supply chain business for other downtown retail activity. The Daily Wildcat reports that in the late 1960s, low rent brought in small, independent businesses, shaping its true character with an artsy vibe and attracting a diverse mix of people.

The district was added to the National Register of Historic Places following its 2016 centennial anniversary. Today's visitor can discover a hip entertainment and shopping district with more than 140 local establishments, all housed in these historic buildings. Ditch the car, though; Fourth Avenue is best explored on foot or by bicycle. For public transit, try the Sun Link Streetcar, which runs along the Avenue every 15 minutes with three stops in the district and connections to the rest of downtown.