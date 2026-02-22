Colorado's 5 Most Scenic Mountain Campgrounds For An Unbelievable Stay, According To Reviews

Mueller State Park occupies a pretty exalted place in the pantheon of Colorado's many excellent state park camping destinations. Located just 33 miles from Colorado Springs, Mueller State Park is close enough to the state's many urban centers to make for a convenient day trip. This urban proximity, however, quickly disappears from view once you actually get to the park. Mueller's 5,000+ acres protect a glorious expanse in the heart of the Colorado Rockies Front Range, with gorgeous mountain meadows and forests rich in aspen and conifer trees virtually everywhere you turn.

The park's most impressive scenic quality, particularly for campers, is its proximity to the famed Pikes Peak. Rising over 14,000 feet and forging an awe-inspiring Rocky Mountain profile, Pikes Peak served as inspiration for the acclaimed patriotic anthem "America the Beautiful." Campers in Mueller State Park will have superb views of "America's Mountain," plus plenty of other lovely mountain peaks rising about the forests around them.

The Mueller State Park Campground has around 130 individual camping options, including RV sites, electric hookups, ADA-accessible sites, and primitive backcountry camping areas. If you want to spend the night in a bit more luxury, Mueller State Park also has three beautiful log cabins available for rent, all situated in the heart of the park's ravishing meadows and forests. While all of the park's camping options provide unsurpassed views of Pikes Peak and the surrounding Colorado Rockies, visitors can also enjoy Mueller State Park's acclaimed wildlife viewing opportunities (elk, bighorn sheep, and black bears are particularly popular residents among wildlife watchers). Unsurprisingly, the Mueller State Park Campground draws consistent praise for its scenery among online reviews, with "spectacular" views of both mountains and aspen, "beautiful, well-maintained" trails, and "spacious" and "clean" campsites.