Florida's Coolest RV Resort Is A Pristine Keys Getaway For Comfy Camping On White Sand Beaches

Gas up the rig and head southeast because the Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina boasts almost 400 RV spots, which all have full hook-ups and picnic tables to boot. At the time of writing, the rates start at $231 per night, though the sites overlooking the ocean and marina do run a bit pricier. If you don't have a camper, you can charter one for your stay. The resort has one- and two-bedroom RVs available to rent, plus a fully-furnished waterfront cottage and a slew of colorful tiny homes.

The property has all the basics and then some: restroom, shower, and laundry facilities, as well as a convenience store next door if you need to stock up on any last-minute essentials. There's also a playground for the kids, a swimming pool, and a little sandy beach. The resort even hosts a variety of fun events and social gatherings throughout the month, from fitness classes and dancing to outdoor bingo games and movie nights. And if you don't feel like cooking, you can grab grilled grub at the Smoke Masters BBQ food truck.

There's so much to enjoy at the Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina that some regulars say they wish they could keep it a secret. "Out of pure selfishness I want to tell you to not come here. I want this place all to myself," one guest quipped in a Google review, adding that the island is "a wonderful place to spend a vacation."