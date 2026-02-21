Florida's Coolest RV Resort Is A Pristine Keys Getaway For Comfy Camping On White Sand Beaches
Beloved for its balmy weather and tropical coastlines, Florida is a top-rated haven for campers and RV enthusiasts alike. And with some of the most rig-friendly parks and campgrounds in the country, the Sunshine State easily rivals any of America's most underrated RV destinations, even if you happen to visit in the winter, when other regions would balk at the idea of braving the outdoors. That said, if you're looking for the coolest coastal spot to park your camper, buckle up and head down to the Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina in the Lower Florida Keys.
This place has cozy campsites available throughout the year, with several sugary white sand beaches within reach. But what really sets the Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina apart from the rest is that it sits on its very own 75-acre island. The sun-kissed RV retreat is perched on Ohio Key, also called the Sunshine Key, right along the scenic Overseas Highway in between Florida's stunning city of Marathon and the hidden island of Big Pine Key. "The location is unbeatable," one person shared in a Google review. "The sunsets here are out of this world! Every evening felt like a front-row seat to a private show of nature's beauty."
Wake up in paradise at the Sunshine Key RV Resort
Gas up the rig and head southeast because the Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina boasts almost 400 RV spots, which all have full hook-ups and picnic tables to boot. At the time of writing, the rates start at $231 per night, though the sites overlooking the ocean and marina do run a bit pricier. If you don't have a camper, you can charter one for your stay. The resort has one- and two-bedroom RVs available to rent, plus a fully-furnished waterfront cottage and a slew of colorful tiny homes.
The property has all the basics and then some: restroom, shower, and laundry facilities, as well as a convenience store next door if you need to stock up on any last-minute essentials. There's also a playground for the kids, a swimming pool, and a little sandy beach. The resort even hosts a variety of fun events and social gatherings throughout the month, from fitness classes and dancing to outdoor bingo games and movie nights. And if you don't feel like cooking, you can grab grilled grub at the Smoke Masters BBQ food truck.
There's so much to enjoy at the Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina that some regulars say they wish they could keep it a secret. "Out of pure selfishness I want to tell you to not come here. I want this place all to myself," one guest quipped in a Google review, adding that the island is "a wonderful place to spend a vacation."
Sunset cruises, state park excursions, and more
If you don't have any watercraft in tow during your Sunshine Key RV Resort trip, you can still tackle the waters of the Florida Keys. Boats, kayaks, and paddleboards are available to rent right on the island at Chartered Marine Rentals. The company also offers guided snorkeling tours through the underwater reefs and sunset cruises if you'd rather roam the waters from above.
You can also dive into some of Florida's best snorkeling and beaches at Bahia Honda State Park, which is just minutes away. The more-than-500-acre recreation area is usually open from 8 a.m. until sunset throughout the year, but may occasionally close early if the park gets full. Entrance fees range from $2.50 to $8, at the time of writing, depending on if you're parking a vehicle and how many people you're traveling with.
The Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina, as well as the Ohio Key at large, is absolutely beautiful at any time of year. Just keep in mind that region can take quite a thrashing during hurricane season, which typically spans from June 1 to November 30. Winter usually makes for the busiest season in the Florida Keys, so if you want to avoid the crowds, aim to visit in the spring.