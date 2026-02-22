Between Las Vegas And Phoenix Is A Colorado River-Framed Desert Escape With Route 66 Charm

If you've ever made the almost five-hour drive between Las Vegas and Phoenix, you'll know that it can feel like you're driving through miles and miles of nothing but empty desert, punctuated only by the occasional gas station, McDonald's, or dilapidated motel. But hidden just off the freeway, often marked only by dusty, barely noticeable signs, are a string of historic desert communities that make for an interesting pit stop, like Oatman, Arizona, a quirky Wild West town with donkeys and shootout reenactments.

One such town is the tiny community of Golden Shores, nestled in the Mojave Desert along Route 66. Flanked by the stunning Colorado River and pockets of cottonwood and mesquite trees, Golden Shores is located about a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, a 45-minute drive from Lake Havasu City, and a 30-minute drive from Fort Mohave, a desert community with mountain views and rural charm that may also be worth exploring while you're in the area.