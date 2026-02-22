Between Las Vegas And Phoenix Is A Colorado River-Framed Desert Escape With Route 66 Charm
If you've ever made the almost five-hour drive between Las Vegas and Phoenix, you'll know that it can feel like you're driving through miles and miles of nothing but empty desert, punctuated only by the occasional gas station, McDonald's, or dilapidated motel. But hidden just off the freeway, often marked only by dusty, barely noticeable signs, are a string of historic desert communities that make for an interesting pit stop, like Oatman, Arizona, a quirky Wild West town with donkeys and shootout reenactments.
One such town is the tiny community of Golden Shores, nestled in the Mojave Desert along Route 66. Flanked by the stunning Colorado River and pockets of cottonwood and mesquite trees, Golden Shores is located about a two-hour drive from Las Vegas, a 45-minute drive from Lake Havasu City, and a 30-minute drive from Fort Mohave, a desert community with mountain views and rural charm that may also be worth exploring while you're in the area.
Outdoor activities near Golden Shores, Arizona
Depending on the route you choose to get there, you may see a train rumble by as you head down the old country road that takes you past the marina and the wildlife refuge to the unincorporated town of Golden Shores and beyond to Topock, Arizona. Golden Shores sits on the eastern edge of the Colorado River and straddles the 4,000-acre Topock Marsh, home to more than 350 species of birds as well as bats, bighorn sheep, and coyotes. As you drive into town, you'll likely notice that the area is surprisingly green and lush thanks to the river and marsh, which provide a stark contrast with the brown and rocky desert that surrounds the area.
Golden Shores' location on the Colorado River makes it ideal for boating through Topock Gorge, fishing at Topock Marsh, and hiking through sandy washes and volcanic crags. The blogger from Traveling Mooses called Topock Gorge, with its natural sandy beaches and unique rock formations, "a kayaker's paradise."
Things to do in Golden Shores, Arizona
Golden Shores, which was founded in 1883 when a railroad bridge was constructed across the Colorado River, played a part in Route 66 history. You can see this history up close when you drive nine minutes down the road from Golden Shores to view the Old Trails Arch Bridge. This historic Route 66 landmark helped transport people across the Colorado River during the first half of the 20th century and served as an important crossing point for farmers headed to California during the Great Depression. The bridge even appeared in the 1940 film "The Grapes of Wrath".
For lodging or lunch on the water, try Topock66 Colorado River, a resort, bar, and restaurant that sits overlooking the water. Reviewers on Yelp comment that it has a "cool vibe," "chill ambiance," and great views. Other restaurants located directly in Golden Shores include Hooch's 66 Bar & Grill, which one reviewer on Google said was "the highlight of my entire Route 66 experience," thanks to the good food, affordable drinks, and amazing service. If you're looking for other historic Route 66 gems, you can stop at Needles, a California-Arizona border city with waterfront fun that's only a 19-minute drive from Golden Shores.