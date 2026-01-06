Situated Between Las Vegas And Phoenix Is Arizona's Desert Community With Mountain Views And Rural Charm
Fort Mohave isn't too far off the beaten path from Sitgreaves Pass, Arizona's steep and winding section of Route 66. Sure, at first glance, the rural unincorporated community may not seem worth the detour. It doesn't boast any of the best attractions in Arizona, and it certainly doesn't offer any views of the Grand Canyon State's magnificent river-carved magnum opus. But with the Colorado River and lofty mountain ranges right at its doorstep, not to mention a collection of desert trails snaking through its backyard, Fort Mohave delivers its own brand of outdoor adventure.
This sunny slice of Mohave County is enveloped by the Mojave Desert, a region famed for its shifting sands and otherworldly rock formations. More specifically, Fort Mohave sits in between Las Vegas and Phoenix. The former — where the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is located — stands about two hours to the northwest. The latter is a bit further out in the opposite direction; if you don't hit any traffic, you should be able to make it in about four and a half hours.
Roadtrippers shouldn't have any trouble finding a spot to park their rig in Fort Mohave. This place could easily top the list of the best lesser-known RV destinations in America because it's teeming with RV parks, including the Snowbird RV Resort and Crossroads RV Park. Riverside Adventure Trails also comes top-rated online, with 4.3 stars on Google. The property features a pool as well as laundry and shower facilities. Even better, nightly rates only cost $30 at the time of writing.
Get off the grid in Fort Mohave, Arizona
Don't be surprised to find stretches of dusty roads, barrels of barrel cactus, and the occasional bighorn sheep wandering around the lands of Mohave County. In Fort Mohave, the rural character is hard to ignore. But the area attracts visitors seeking a quieter, more relaxed environment. "Fort Mohave is a hidden gem," one local shared on BestPlaces. "I've lived here for a few years now and I love the small-town feel. The people are friendly and there is a strong sense of community. It may not be the most exciting place, but it's a great place to relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings."
Soak up the laid-back atmosphere by boating or swimming in the Colorado River, which runs along the Arizona-California border to the west of Fort Mohave. The Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, just 15 minutes over the border in Nevada, is a popular spot for river recreation. Its day-use area features an "awesome beach area with clean white sand and crystal clear water," according to one visitor on Google. Make sure to snag a reservation if you're visiting during the summer months, as these golden river banks get crowded.
More splashing fun can be had north of town on the breathtaking desert waters of Lake Mohave. The 67-mile-long reservoir sits right on the river, surrounded by canyon terrain. There are several sandy beaches as well as campgrounds if you want to hunker down for the night. "Lake Mohave is the ultimate summer paradise in the middle of the desolate American southwest," a past lakegoer shared on Google. "I highly recommend coming to the lake if you're in the area because nothing compares to it!"
Small-town spirit, big mountain views
The desert community of Fort Mohave is hugged by mountains on just about all sides — cross state lines into California to the west of town to roam the Dead Mountains Wilderness. The remote patch of wilds covers a little more than 47,000 acres. If you're up for a challenge, you can make the climb up to Mount Manchester. It's the highest point in the park, standing tall at an elevation of about 3,600 feet. On HikeArizona.com, one hiker said the summit of the mountain was pretty small, but did offer some good panoramic vistas. "I enjoyed the portion of the hike that climbed to the summit, but the walk across the desert floor was a slog on the way back," the trekker added.
The Black Mountains also dominate the area, providing a habitat for one of the largest populations of desert bighorn sheep in Arizona, while the Hualapai Mountains tower over the lands a bit further to the east. If you'd prefer to hit the dusty desert trails, there are some of those around Fort Mohave, too. Among them, the Mohave Milltown West Trailhead sits just outside of town. The 7-mile hiking route winds along an old railroad grade, running alongside an adjacent path for off-roading vehicles and horseback riders. Visitors can also see the historic, 1900s-era Mohave and Milltown Railroad Mill Site while you're in the area.