Situated Between Las Vegas And Phoenix Is Arizona's Desert Community With Mountain Views And Rural Charm

Fort Mohave isn't too far off the beaten path from Sitgreaves Pass, Arizona's steep and winding section of Route 66. Sure, at first glance, the rural unincorporated community may not seem worth the detour. It doesn't boast any of the best attractions in Arizona, and it certainly doesn't offer any views of the Grand Canyon State's magnificent river-carved magnum opus. But with the Colorado River and lofty mountain ranges right at its doorstep, not to mention a collection of desert trails snaking through its backyard, Fort Mohave delivers its own brand of outdoor adventure.

This sunny slice of Mohave County is enveloped by the Mojave Desert, a region famed for its shifting sands and otherworldly rock formations. More specifically, Fort Mohave sits in between Las Vegas and Phoenix. The former — where the Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is located — stands about two hours to the northwest. The latter is a bit further out in the opposite direction; if you don't hit any traffic, you should be able to make it in about four and a half hours.

Roadtrippers shouldn't have any trouble finding a spot to park their rig in Fort Mohave. This place could easily top the list of the best lesser-known RV destinations in America because it's teeming with RV parks, including the Snowbird RV Resort and Crossroads RV Park. Riverside Adventure Trails also comes top-rated online, with 4.3 stars on Google. The property features a pool as well as laundry and shower facilities. Even better, nightly rates only cost $30 at the time of writing.