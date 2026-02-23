The World's 5 Busiest Airline Routes Show Where Travelers Flew Most In 2025

Pull up a social media app, and chances good are you'll have a travel-related post pop up on your screen. It seems like everyone's jetting off to glamorous destinations, but where, exactly, are people traveling to the most? Aviation data platform Official Aviation Guide (OAG) compiled seat capacity data from January through December 2025 to answer that question, revealing that domestic short-haul flights dominated the world's busiest airline routes of 2025.

Even more surprising was that the top five flown routes took place in Asia — four in the Asia-Pacific region and one in the Middle East. With the exception of an Oceania route, nine of the top ten busiest air channels were also in Asia, including flights in Japan, China, and India, a sharp contrast to domestic air travel in the U.S. and Europe. The U.K.'s domestic flights have been cut by half over the past two decades, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. France's 2023 ban on short-haul flights to destinations reachable by train in under 2.5 hours proved traveling by rail to be the faster, more convenient, and more sustainable option for domestic trips. Stateside, a Talker Research study of 2,000 American travelers revealed that more than half of respondents preferred cross-country journeys and road trips in their cars compared to the 30% who chose domestic flights.

So what's driving Asia and Oceania's domestic travel boom? Chalk it up to a combination of geography, growing interest in domestic travel, economic and political uncertainties, and the boom of low-cost airlines, which rake in more revenue than legacy carriers. Based on OAG's seat capacity data, along with information provided by travel-related websites, here's a closer look at the five routes that saw the most air traffic in 2025.